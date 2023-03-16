Creepy 'INVISIBLE HUNTER' Appears on Elmira, NY Trail Cam Image (PHOTO)

On March 12, 2023, an Elmira, NY man, Bob Grandall, checked his game camera and discovered a strange transparent figure in one of the photos. That day he posted the image to his Facebook page.
“So, while looking through my game cam pics today (March 12, 2023), this kind of gave me chills. That is me in the front, then my daughter Cheyanne, and we don't know who the third person is. Zooming in, you can't make out the face, and....the body is transparent! We even compared it to another pic and can see the branch through him. I think I need to call Ghostbusters! I didn’t find any others like that. Tons of wildlife though.
I know the family it has(the property) been in for more than 100 years. I am going to show them that picture and see if they have any info. I think it is cool as hell. Creepy, but cool."
At least one user, Josh Savage, thought the figure might have been a deceased relative:
“This is absolutely AMAZING. I'd say you got a loved one who has passed that is watching over you and your daughter who wants nothing more than to share a hunting experience with his loved ones"
Source: Bob Grandall (Facebook)
NOTE: The invisible hunter does seem to be carrying a long rifle in their right hand. Very interesting photo. Lon
