Possible GUARDIAN ANGEL Aids Traveler Chased Through the Nevada Desert

A man is traveling through the Nevada desert when a car starts chasing him. He is forced to pull over because of a flat tire. Then something happens that seems to be the act of a Guardian Angel.
The following account was forwarded to me:
"I have a story that goes back to the early 1970s. I'm from Lynwood, Washington. I was traveling across Nevada from Idaho down to California. And it was early in the morning and I was outside of Winnemucca, Nevada about 5:30 or 6:00 AM. I was by myself. It was out in the desert area and it was virtually uninhabited. A car came up behind me with two inhabitants who basically started following right on my bumper. I became concerned because it was apparent that they were really interested in getting me stopped. They would pull up alongside and motion me over and things like that. I was afraid.
So, as we went along, this played out for several miles and they kept motioning for me to pull over and they came up alongside and I became quite fearful. Well, the oddest thing happened. Somehow, I was getting a flat right front tire as I could feel the car start to sway. I pulled up to a stop and off to the right was a house. These people pulled up in the car and stopped behind me. I didn't know what to do. I was afraid to get out and somebody came out of the house to a pick-up (truck) that was running. And now this was the only house in the area. There was no other house around.
And the older man walked out and he looked and one of the people in the car pointed to this guy and they went ahead and pulled on by me and took off. So I got out and I looked at the man and he was doing something around the pick-up. So I went ahead and got my tire out and changed it and went on my way. Well, it made me quite fearful.
On the way back from California, on the way back to Idaho, I looked for this place. I wanted to stop because it left such a mark on me psychologically. I found the place. It was totally uninhabited. Absolutely abandoned. No windows. No doors. Just an old shack. I honestly feel that something kept me from being harmed. Something chased these two guys away. Was it a Guardian Angel looking over me? That is what happened.” C
