More THUNDERBIRD & HUGE AVIAN CRYPTID Sightings in Illinois

The following sightings have been reported over the years:
"It all started when I and my friend started our nightly weekend ghost hunt in the summer of 2001. We gassed up the car stocked up on smokes and Mountain Dew and head off on the back roads of a small town named Canton, Illinois.
We had been driving for about 7 hours just messing around and it was getting to be light outside. We were driving around this plot of land owned by the state and used for what I think is waste disposal in old abandoned strip mines. The area is very well-guarded and secure. All one can do mainly is drive around the perimeter of the land via old access roads. I was driving and she was in the passenger seat.
It was about 6 am with plenty of light when out of the corner of my eye I caught this huge black mass. I stop the car, pulled over, and got out quick for about what seemed like forever, and only 20 seconds or so we saw these enormous black birds flying down onto the ground. The ground was elevated here and there, so we could not see them land, however, we estimated that they were at least 15 or more feet in wingspan. We figure maybe ultralight (those not familiar are large prop-driving gliders that can hold no more than one man, and fly pretty low). Then we realized they were far too low to the secured land. We guessed then cranes or vultures, which wingspans spread a good distance. Still, these were huge, like the size of a glider.
We drove around for like 2 hours trying to find higher ground to view their landing and no such luck, the place is tight with gates so we couldn't gain access. All I can say is my description of them.
Wingspan - 15-20 feet easily
All black feathers and gliding in for a landing
They appeared to resemble very unusually large crows." C
-----
"I was visiting my Aunt in northeast Illinois, just north of Chicago, in the summer of 2002. We were outside for a noon barbeque. My cousin Eddie (age 9) runs over to my Aunt yelling that "The bird's back!" So we all look over to where the kids pointing and not even 100 feet away and about 50 feet up was this HUGE FREAKING BIRD!
My Mom is afraid of anything with more than 2 legs so she starts totally freaking out (the funniest thing I've ever seen). So she grabs the kids and runs inside faster than if the devil was on her tail. My Stepdad and Uncle both have video cameras pointed at it.
Now my Uncle Richie works as a cameraman at one of the local news stations over there so he knows how to use a camera. My Stepdad, unfortunately, doesn't and the video that we took home is shaky and blurred most of the time. This bird was BIG!! I talking 15-20 feet freaking wings. It circled a couple of times and then headed east at 1:14 pm.
I have the exact time because every few seconds I'd (in shorthand) write down the time and the activity. I'm a part-time ghost Investigator here in Southern California, and very good about writing things down very quickly.
It was black with brown feather tips. Its beak fit the body and looked kind of like a cross between a crow and a hawk. Keep in mind that I'm 5'3" looking out 100 feet and up at 50-60 feet. This was way cooler than any ghost I've seen yet. Well, as I said, my investigator instincts took over and when I was asking a whole bunch of normally reserved for ghosts questions I found out that the bird showed up at the Aunt & Uncle's ranch AT LEAST ONCE A MONTH!!!!
This is so cool, I only wish my uncle would make me a copy of his tape so I could show you guys." KM
-----
"In around September 1984, I was driving north along the Illinois River, north of Peoria, IL on Rt 29. I had been seeing a number of cars pulled over, with the folks all looking up in the sky. I finally got curious and pulled over myself.
When I did, I observed a HUGE vulture or eagle-like bird. When I say huge, I mean it was the size of a Piper Cub or Tomahawk 4-seat aircraft.
It was dark brown or black. Had the same sort of profile as an eagle or a buteo-type bird. Long broad wings and a large tail.
For an instant at first, I thought it may have been an ultra-light aircraft, as a landing field for them was not so awful far away. I did quite a bit of flying then, so I know how big airplanes are, and how big they appear in the sky at various distances.
This was no aircraft though. As it effortlessly circled slowly above the river, I watched it for some time. Folks going by in their cars were also looking and pointing up at it.
There are plenty of eagles, vultures, hawks, owls, etc, around there, and I know them when I see them. This was much, much bigger than a bald eagle.
I raced back to my office, telling my co-workers what I had seen. Of course, they teased me that I was smoking something. I watched the local news and read the paper for some time, but there was no mention made of it. But plenty saw it I am quite sure.
I have never seen anything like it since." CM
-----
