EXPERIENCER: "I Now Believe in Aliens & MIB"

A Kensington, Maryland resident experienced an otherworldly encounter, abduction, and lost time one late night at home. He is now convinced that aliens and MIB do exist.

After my experience, I now believe in aliens and MIB. I live in Kensington, Maryland, a northern suburb of Washington DC in Montgomery County. This event was NOT a dream or a hallucination.

One night in September 2017, I woke up at 1:30 AM to the sound of a break-in. I grabbed a handgun from my bedside drawer and went to the bedroom door to confront the intruder, but was suddenly rendered unconscious as I touched the doorknob. I woke up naked and cold in a pill-shaped, glass container. The lid was open, so I was able to stumble out onto the floor around the container. I felt drugged and could barely walk, but I thought I'd been kidnapped by someone so I was urgently trying to find an escape route. The room I was in was made of composite materials, namely concrete and plastic with fluorescent lights. I limped into a hallway that was tunnel-shaped and followed a blue glow coming from down the hall. As I walked, I came out of the tunnel and entered a large cylindrical room lined with vehicles on hooks along the walls. These were human vehicles, mostly Japanese and German cars/motorcycles, but some vehicles were clearly from the American military.

In the center of the room was what looked like a metal tree that was six stories tall with glowing blue leaves. Upon closer inspection, this tree was a large metal cylinder and the leaves were capsules much like the one I'd woken up in, except these still had people inside them and were radiating a neon blue glow. As I drew my eyes further up the tree, I noticed some blue wires moving around in the dark area toward the ceiling. These clumps of wires suddenly floated down toward me and turned to reveal that they had faces in them, each with two large dark eyes and narrow slits for noses and mouths. It's hard to describe, and I hate to put it this way, but think of a stereotypical "grey alien" face and picture it floating in a tangled-up mess of tentacles. There were three of them, one smiling, and two frowning. There was an exchange of words and charades between myself and the smiling one for roughly 10 minutes, but I was so exhausted and they were so advanced that there was no pertinent information shared between us.

I passed out, then woke up again face-down on a glass floor. I was too tired to move, so I tilted my head up just enough to take a look around. The room was circular, about 150 square. feet in size, and a bright sterile white color. One of the tentacle creatures was in the room but was busy facing away and operating a set of strange controls with no buttons or levers. I laid my head back down but saw through the glass floor that we had risen out of a deep black hole that was dug into a grassy plain. A rock-shaped lid closed around the hole to cover it as we flew further up. This is when I realized I was in a spacecraft, and we had actually been in a silo of some sort that's here on Earth somewhere. I passed out and was awoken by the sensation of being dropped back-first onto my bed with a hard thud. I checked my phone and it read 6:30 AM. The whole trip had been exactly five hours.

I'm not going into any further detail, but I found an object had been inserted and cauterized into my right leg, and I had a run-in with some men in black suits within four days of the abduction. I've never believed in abductions, UFOs, or MIBs. None of that! But now I've got no choice. I'm annoyed that there's no official place to get legitimate information or help on this subject since the experience was traumatic and any kind of clarity would help fix that. MUFON simply ignored me, so I'm reporting this information to you. Hopefully, it helps someone somewhere." V

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.'

