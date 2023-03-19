ABDUCTION EXPERIENCER Describes Alien Agenda For Ventnor, Margate, & Atlantic City, NJ

An alleged experiencer claims that she and her son are abduction victims and that these alien species have a specific agenda for the towns and residents of Ventnor, Margate, and Atlantic City, NJ
"Hello, I lived in Ventnor, New Jersey up until 2 nights ago. For the past 5 months, something unexplained has been happening in Ventnor, Margate, and Atlantic City, NJ. As crazy as this sounds I believe my son and I have been abducted by aliens. My son's memory was wiped.
Thursday night 12/1/22 - He came into my room saying he couldn't breathe. He looked scared and he's never looked like that.
Friday 12/2/22 - He was spacey and looked off. Kept pulling on his ear because that's how they tell you to listen to them. I couldn't understand what was going on with him. He was missing things he should know that whole week. I just felt something was way off.
Then I took my son to the hospital on 12/14/22 because he came home talking about space missions, Atlantis lost city, and voices in his head. It told him to break my mom's crystal glass. I tell my son I love him just about every half hour and we just have a strong bond. He asked me during that "off week" why I say I love him. He's 8 years old and never asked me that. He knows why I love him so much and never questioned my love for him.
My son started hitting himself, saying they had control over his body. In the hospital, I sang him a song that he made up for me as a toddler and the doctor saw him starting to bang his head on the metal bar of the bed. "They" wanted me to move out of the area because we figured out what they were doing. It's just not us. I did research and then looked at my pictures and it explains all of this. So I took my son and me to a shelter and they still have not left him.
My son told me that his school friends are no longer the same. His best friend didn't even know his mother's name. I can understand kids changing, but this was in one day! My son told me he was abducted and I believe I was as well. We have weird dreams and we both remember the night we were taken. I woke up in a puddle of water. I couldn't understand why.
My mom doesn't understand any of this and she became mean and she's normally not like that. She kicked us out after telling us she would never do that. She told me to go live with my father who she knows I have not spoken to for 5 months, and before that 3 years.
They keep showing him an image of a gun in his head. They told me they are doing an experiment in Ventnor, Margate, and Atlantic City. I have friends who live in AC. There are people jumping off buildings at an alarming rate! Hotels and homes. I understand the holiday season's depression, but it's truly not that.
My son came home and told me that his friends on the bus are VERY different as well and people in school are forgetting things. My son didn't know who my sister was. She died 2 years ago. I keep a collage of her in my room. He told me he had no idea who she was! He sees the pictures and had no clue where they were taken.
They keep dangling carrots for you to trust them and to make people believe they will help you but they don't. They make your life a living hell. I'm done, not talking about it. It's been far too long and these 3 towns need help. I have many pictures to show. I used to go take pictures of the sunsets and took some great pictures then I started noticing Aliens in the pictures. Then all this weird stuff happened I couldn't explain it. I wasn't even myself. I started feeling better when we left the area but my son is still being threatened. They told him in one year all his friends would be kidnapped and taken to another planet. They told him that on 12/13/22. My child is my whole life and with everything going on I wasn't taking any chances. We left and went to a homeless shelter. I'm a great mother I took extreme measures life-saving ones because he's scared and frankly so am I.
Please help us!" Name withheld
NOTE: The alleged experiencer sent several photographs, but I hesitate to post them since I believe they are too personal.
I receive a lot of requests for help from people claiming that they were abducted and/or an alien species has an agenda for them and others.
I wanted to post this for the readers to see an example of how tormented some people are, whether these are factual events or illusions. Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon