GOGGLED WINGED HUMANOID Gliding Over Mesa, Arizona Suburb

On Christmas Day, a man and his father observe what looked like a hang glider on a nearby football field. They then observe a humanoid in a smooth gray suit gliding in the air above them.
I recently received the following account:
"Dear Lon.
I thought it was about time to send this humanoid encounter from Mesa, Arizona.
It was Christmas Day, late afternoon. I have a ham in the oven and we were waiting for it to be done. My husband and his dad went to the neighborhood quick mart. They were driving home and turned onto our street which is just down the block from a school. They see what they thought was a hang glider landing on the football field. They remember it's Christmas Day and we live in a very suburban neighborhood less than a mile from downtown. Who would be hang gliding on Christmas Day when the area is full of houses, trees, etc.
They saw a human figure gliding in the air about 100 yards above the ground and the car was about 30 yards from it. My husband describes it like this. It was light gray as if it is a smooth suit, with no scales or bumps. It seemed to be wearing goggles. He did not see arms. He saw wings behind him, like the ice skater racers in the Olympics, arms close to the body but maneuvering. Its wings were not feathered but does not have any more details. At no time did it unfurl them completely.
The thing seemed to realize that it was being watched and it rose and it suddenly changed direction. My husband tried to trail it in the car but it flew away quickly." JP
NOTE: Interesting sighting. I have no rational explanation for this one. Lon
