Muscular Bloodsucking GARGOYLE Reported on Mount Barceloneta, Spain

They find bled birds in their town and blame it on a strange animal, a supposed bloodsucking Gargoyle that has been seen by different witnesses in the town of Barceloneta, Spain.
For the cave expert, Edgardo Santiago, there is more than one gargoyle in his neighborhood. In the photo, he shows the drawing of what he saw.
A group of neighbors, led by Edgardo "Nino" Santiago Rodríguez, went in search of "the gargoyle" that has left some fifty birds without a drop of blood in the town of Barceloneta. the group climbed a nearby mountain where they believed the animal that has been merciless against their bird's lives.
"I understand that if the animal fails, it's mine. It has to fail at some point and then we can take advantage of the situation and capture it, unfortunately, dead or alive," he said.
Although he calls for licensed hunters to accompany him, he said, I'm going to stay until the next day, alone or accompanied, it doesn't matter."
For about a month and a half in 2018, something strange had been happening in this quiet neighborhood of Barceloneta, where five families have denounced that an animal is sucking the blood of caged roosters and hens.
They assure that he has incredible strength, that he pulls a part of the cage and puts his "hand" in to catch the animal. Some are dying and pass away the next day. Others, those who fight against "the bird", barely manage to survive.
When they find the victim the next morning, after the early morning attack, he "has a hole in the neck area or in the chest area. It is almost always in the neck. It draws out the blood or absorbs it because there is no trace; it leaves no traces. It is similar to the previous attacks that have taken place here." Santiago Rodríguez describes the findings in places on two nearby streets.
The Municipal Police of Barceloneta has dealt with three complaints, including one from yesterday and the one that this newspaper witnessed, while the resident of Barceloneta mentioned two other cases.
Both he and the agents agreed that there have been more attacks, but the neighbors prefer not to make them known.
Santiago Rodríguez talks about what he saw; no one told him.
"I saw the gargoyle in flight. There's no doubt about that. It's like it hypnotizes the dog. For the moment it shuts up and if you go to see what's happening, the dog is just in a corner trembling, as if this were a cold of the North Pole, with his tail between his legs, hypnotized." he narrated.
The gargoyle in-flight sighting was about a month and a half ago. "It was like 9:00 at night," he said. And in the dark could he see her? "What happened is that it was a full moon. I was bathing in a pool and I felt like a shadow passed over me. I was scared, but only once (I was scared)." said the cave expert who said that the saw at a later date. How do you describe her? "Like a bodybuilder, but an animal, with wings, It's a bird, it's short. it has wings and on the wings it has spikes. It measures about five feet." he confessed.
The day after the sighting, he found out that some dead birds had turned up at a neighbor's house. He swears and swears that there is more than one animal, although he believes that the one around the plots is the largest; "Either it's dad or it's mom."
"I know that it only comes out in the early morning at night. The only gargoyle that comes out day and night is me because I'm going to catch it," said the also survival expert.
Another who anticipated joining the group is municipal police officer Luis J. Muñoz Rosado.
It was precisely he who took the first complaint, about a month and a half ago, "where there were 17 dead birds. All of them had a hole in the chest or neck area. There were no signs of blood." In our presence, the uniformed man took hair from a cage - in which there was a dead bird - and which is believed to belong to the alleged gargoyle.
He announced that he will call the Forensic Sciences Bureau today to find out if they can do any tests. If not, it will look for other alternatives with other agencies.
"There are several cases, but there are people who do not want to file a complaint. But we have received information that in the Imbery plots, in the Magüeyes neighborhood, in the Estancias de Barceloneta urbanization, there have also been episodes where animals have been attacked." he assured.
UPDATE: The original account was printed in Spain's Primera Hora newspaper in 2018. There has not been an update or any description of the capture of the gargoyle. Primer Impacto on Univision did air a segment about the phenomenon. Lon
