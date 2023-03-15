LONG JOHN NEBEL AND HIS “PARTY LINE” RADIO PROGRAM - Part II
Hypnosis was just one of the many esoteric subjects discussed by Long John Nebel on New York City radio station WOR’s “Party Line” program. Photo Source: “Argosy” magazine (New York City, April 1958)
Esoteric Subjects Abound
Long John Nebel’s Party Line radio program brought its listeners numerous experts in many fields who, in turn, delivered to them substantial knowledge on a wide variety of esoteric and certainly controversial subjects.
Hypnosis Explained
Two such experts who were frequently brought to the Party Line were the world-famous Hungarian hypnotist, Dr. Franz Julius Polgar, a practicing psychologist in New York City who obtained his Ph.D. in psychology at the University of Hungary in Budapest; and Joseph Edelman, the president of the National Federation of Hypnotists who gained a significant degree of fame in the boroughs of New York City after he successfully used hypnosis to rid Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe of his flying phobia in 1957, just one year before he and his team moved out to Los Angeles, California.
The sundry programs on hypnosis proved quite informative to Long John’s radio audience, for they learned what hypnotism was as well as some of the secrets of the great hypnotists. Most of the listeners knew about the use of hypnosis in stage shows; but thanks to Long John’s program, they began to appreciate the therapeutic use of hypnosis in the laboratory or doctor’s office by degreed and accredited psychologists. In years to come, hypnosis would also become an important tool for trained psychologists in investigating and evaluating the claims of the alleged victims of alien abductions.
Extra-Sensory Perception (ESP)
Long John Nebel also had the foremost authority in the world on extra-sensory perception (ESP) on his program, Dr. Joseph B. Rhine, the head of the Department of Parapsychology at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. Many Party Line listeners called in to explain occasions where they experienced hunches or premonitions that came true. Dr. Rhine took the time to explain to both Long John Nebel and his audience just how far science had come in studying these types of phenomena, and just how far science still had to go in the investigation of these still largely unexplored qualities inherent in the human mind. Interestingly, Long John noted that those contactees with a background in Theosophy, like George Adamski or Dorothy Martin, a.k.a. “Sister Thedra,” also pointed out that one of the reasons for the extraterrestrial presence on Earth was to work behind the scenes to help select individuals develop some of the psychic powers that were latent within them, so that they, in turn, could use their new-found psychic powers to help elevate the levels of consciousness of the whole human species.
Controversies
An occasional but extremely charged controversial topic was not out of bounds for Long John Nebel and WOR’s Party Line radio program. One program that generated a great deal of “heat,” so to speak, dealing with the subject of euthanasia, commonly called “mercy killing.” When another human being is suffering horribly from a pain from which there is no medical relief, and they specifically ask for help in terminating their life, is it morally permissible for one to help such a friend pass over onto the “other side of the veil,” as it were? And back in the second half of the 1950s, many people unfamiliar with the concept of reincarnation were introduced to it by sundry guests on Long John Nebel’s Party Line. Yet another controversial subject tackled on the program was that of the fluoridation of our drinking water. Many at that time, and even today, wonder if the alleged benefits outweigh the costs and risks in fluoridating our water supplies. And let us not forget the performance of unnecessary surgery. Even today, this is still a critical issue that requires more discussion by all involved in the healthcare process, both informed patients and medical personnel. Yes, nobody else on the air was talking about these subjects, on radio or television, so we see how Long John Nebel was filling a vital societal role.
Format
When Long John Nebel was first given the late night time slot, WOR management did not think the show would last because radio surveys showed that not enough people were awake during those hours to make it profitable for advertisers. However, at that time, the all-night music format of most stations was putting their listeners to sleep. But the lively panel discussions and engaging topics of the Party Line were consistently drawing in new listeners and expanding the audience base substantially. Apart from the insomniacs, very few marketers realized just how many people worked at night, i.e., actors, artists, cabbies, doctors, milkmen, nurses, truck drivers, writers, etc., and that all these people kept their radios on in the background, closely paying attention to the Party Line to find out what Long John Nebel and the experts had to say on almost any uncanny subject like the value of taking vitamins or even the Venusians who clandestinely live among us and walk our streets.
