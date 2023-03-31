FOUR-LEGGED HUMAN-LIKE CREATURE Observed at Big Bear, CA Hotel

An unknown four-legged human-like creature is observed by a guest at a Big Bear, California hotel. There was also weird activity occurring at the same time. Very interesting incident.
"The night of February 27, 2017, in the early AM, I was staying at the Best Western in Big Bear. At approximately 12:35 am I walked to my car alone to retrieve my luggage. It had been snowing and was extremely dark, my car was facing a country road. When I hit the unlock button on my car, the parking, and interior lights came on. This allowed me to see two eyes reflecting in the middle of the road, about 10-15 feet from me. At first, I thought it was a deer, I have lived in Colorado and I'm accustomed to seeing wildlife.
I instantly stopped and remained still as I didn't want to scare off what I thought was a deer. As my eyes glanced downwards, I noticed it wasn't a deer, it looked like a white, hairless naked man on all fours. It was at least four feet in height, on all fours. Probably be around 15 feet if it stood up. There was a brief moment as our eyes made contact. It then, as quickly as I have ever seen any animal, turned around, ran as fast as a cheetah away from me, and then, straight up a tree. I was frozen in disbelief. I said out loud to myself, "you have to be flipping kidding me". Just as I was going to convince myself that this couldn't possibly be happening, it leaped from tree top to tree top and I could see its full outline as it did so.
I've never heard of such a creature but, I have found some other videos and pictures online that look exactly like what I saw.
The speed and strength it had is like nothing I'd ever heard of before. The creature was definitely solid, it appeared as if it was coming toward me, possibly hunting me? I don't know what stopped it. Was it the lights that went on? It had no visible genitalia. It had very human-like qualities.
First, it was a new moon and I believe it was an eclipse that day as well. There was a creek across the street. I don't know if this has anything to do with my experience but, I was also a day from menstruating.
If this had been a huge-eyed Grey alien, it would have made more sense. I've heard of those but, this was unlike anything I've ever been familiar with.
None of this makes sense to me, the speed, and agility of the creature and there shouldn't be any way that the treetops should have been able to hold the weight of the creature. It appeared to be flashing like a TV going in and out of reception as it sprinted up the tree. It also didn't appear to disrupt the foliage as it did so.
I immediately called my father after I rushed back into my hotel room. My son was asleep and I was understandably in a state of shock. At this time, no one knew what hotel I was staying in. As I was crying on the phone with my father, the hotel phone rang. I answered it and it was only a dial tone. Then, there was a knock at the hotel room door. Once again, no one was there.
At this point, my son woke up due to the commotion. I told him it was a scary dream. I gave my father the hotel information and he advised me to go wait in the lobby with my son. As we were leaving, there was another knock but, it was at the back sliding glass door that went out to a private fenced-in patio.
This was a one-time encounter and it's unfortunate that I still live in fear of this experience. I was raised Christian, and this humanoid doesn't fit into any category with which I am familiar. I don't know why this happened and what I'm supposed to learn from it. In addition, the hotel phone number, I found out later, has six 6's in a row. I don't know if that has anything to do with what happened. I was always taught that demons can't have a physical body unless it's possessing someone. I can't imagine it flying a spacecraft due to its primal manner. is it a trans-dimensional being? Nephilim? What was it going to do? Is it going to come after me again? Why didn't it do what it was set out to do?
My previous beliefs about the world and the way things work has been tossed upside down. While it's thought-provoking, it's been very traumatic and has me in a panicked state that's distracting and mostly negative."
NOTE: For the past several years, I have been investigating sightings of a humanoid in and around the Big Bear Lake area, then southeast into Big Morongo Canyon and along Rt.62 into Yucca Valley & Joshua Tree. There have been reports of people going missing in the area for several years, and a few body parts have been recovered. There have also been sightings of a winged humanoid in Yucca Valley. Lon
