Possible 'JERSEY DEVIL' Encounter Near Batsto Village, NJ

A group of friends, who all live in south New Jersey, were exploring the infamous Pine Barrens in hope of finding evidence of the Jersey Devil. They did experience an unexplained sighting.
"I have lived in southern New Jersey all my life, and naturally have heard all the stories about the 'Jersey Devil.' I haven't believed all of them, but I do believe that the Jersey Devil, or something cryptid, is out there.
In the summer of 2006, some friends of mine and I took a ride to the Pine Barrens (about a 30-minute drive). We weren't looking for anything in particular but were hoping we would see something along the lines of 'proof' of the existence of the Jersey Devil.
We were on Bulltown Rd., near Batsto Village where we had heard of a lot of sightings and some strange things going on around there. As we were driving we passed by an old abandoned house and thought nothing of it. After a while of not seeing much aside from deer and an occasional owl, we decided to turn around. As we went by that old house, we saw what appeared to be bright green eyes peering out a window. Armed with just flashlights, we began to drive up to the house, but then the eyes disappeared. Next, a noise caught the attention of me and my friend who was in the front seat with me. She shone her flashlight in time for us to see something swoop over the car. By the time we could react to it, nothing was around. We went outside to investigate, but all that could be found were hoof prints in the sandy soil. The prints were too big to be deer and too small to be horse.
As far as what swooped over the car, it was dark in color but was large, larger than any bird that I know of." L
