TALL, LANKY HUMANOID Encountered in Fairbanks, Alaska Neighborhood

A Fairbanks, Alaska teen describes an encounter with a tall, lanky humanoid while hanging out with a friend in his neighborhood. A similar encounter was described by a co-worker.
"I grew up in a poor neighborhood in Fairbanks, Alaska. My friends and I used to play outside together quite a bit. In the summer, we'd stay up way too late. One such summer night, when I was about 16, a friend and I were bumming around the neighborhood and chatting. My friend claimed that a person could see further in the night if they lay in a prone position. I called BS, so naturally, we had to test it out.
Before I continue, some context will help. We had lived in this neighborhood our
whole lives. When we went to meet up to hang out, we would step outside, look
down the street, and see each other coming from the other end of the street. I
say this to impart to you the strong possibility that we have an accurate
perception of depth, size, and walking speed in relation to the objects present
in our neighborhood.
So there we were two kids, lying in the middle of the road at night (yes, we were incredibly stupid). We were looking off towards my house, which has exactly one intersection and exactly one street light visible in that direction. I was pretty content that I had won our little debate when a silhouette walked in front of that street light.
It was generally humanoid but seemed to be very tall and lanky. Its head seemed vaguely ovoid, but the rest of its body seemed kind of stretched out, too. Its movements were fluid and lithe. I don't know how to describe it exactly, smooth motions, like if walking were swimming. It appeared to be highly efficient motions, in a sense. The silhouette did not appear to be wearing any clothes.
The hair on my neck stood up immediately, and I realized I was holding my breath with fear. It crossed the street very quickly, emerging from a set of pines on one side and disappearing into a set of pines on the other. It seemed to cross in three glide-like steps, lasting only a moment. So, much quicker than an adult human.
My friend whispered in a panicked tone, "Did you see THAT?" I said that I had, and we agreed to get the hell out of there. We ran back to his house, locked the front door, then went to his room to bolt the windows and locked his bedroom door just to be on the safe side. Naturally, I decided to crash there, but we just stayed up talking about what we saw and what it could be.
I've told this story a couple times, and people always blow me off. Which is fine. I can appreciate skepticism. But the extra weird part, for anyone that bothers to believe me, is that we met someone else in our town who experienced the same thing.
That same friend and I eventually wound up working for a pizza restaurant together as young adults. We were telling our assistant manager, not much older than us, that same story. He looked super spooked as we talked about it, and when he finished he said he saw it once, too, when he was walking home from a high school party. Once he saw it, he turned around and went back to the party to try to find a place to crash there, unpleasant as that was.
So, here I am. I mostly keep it to myself, but when people are willing to listen I share it with the general sense that if they make fun of me I'll be alright. My coworkers now are surprisingly cool with it. They don't believe me, but they bought me an X-Files mug that says "I want to believe," just to show that it's no big deal.
Despite so many people telling me my brain was playing tricks on me, I still keep my ear to the ground about humanoids, ETs, "supernatural" phenomena, and the like. Seen a couple UFOs since then, but nothing big." B
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon