OUIJA BOARD Blamed For Hospitalization of 28 Colombian Schoolgirls

Twenty-eight Colombian girls have been hospitalized after allegedly playing with an Ouija board in school. The schoolgirls were admitted with signs of fainting, anxiety, and other symptoms.
According to a report on Indy100.com:
Twenty-eight girls have been hospitalized after allegedly playing with an Ouija board in school. The students were rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness at school. The schoolgirls were admitted with signs of fainting, anxiety, and other symptoms.
Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, Sucre Department, Colombia, said in a video statement:
“There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students. Given the reported cases, a series of comments were unleashed on the community that, rather than helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an adverse environment for our work. For this reason, INEGA is allowed to report that the students were referred to the local municipal hospital according to the protocols in place.
Directors and teachers accompanied the students during the evaluation process. The respective parents and/or guardians were informed of the situation at the time.”
The school is waiting for the medical reports before providing an update on the incident. Torres also pointed out that the first two hospitalized students have underlying medical conditions.
He clarified:
“The school is waiting for the medical diagnoses to provide further reliable information. The educational institute also respectfully asks citizens to refrain from making early judgments and diagnoses of their own.”
Many parents believe the children have been using Ouija boards in class.
One mother complained:
“I work here in a hospital kiosk and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting. Parents, you have to move, and investigate what’s happening at school, because our children cannot continue in this situation. Our children always have a good breakfast and it cannot be said that what’s happening is due to lack of food.”
There was no further indication of the investigation and findings.
NOTE: We have seen similar cases of multiple inflictions in the past, especially pertaining to female schoolchildren in underdeveloped countries. Are these incidents of 'mass hysteria' or possibly planned-out reactions? Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon