Woman Observed Transforming Into REPTILIAN BEING in Fresno, CA

"In April of 2000 in Fresno, California my friend picked me up in her car. We were slowing down to stop at a red light. There were cars to the right of me who were already stopped at the light. As my friend slowly pulled up to the car to the right of me, the driver of the car slowly turned her head to look at me. When she fully turned her head in my direction, she smirked at me and then transformed her head into a Reptilian face/head. It looked like a lizard with shades of brown, a burgundy-red color, and a little bit of a tan color to highlight. Then the face shifted back into a human face and the woman drove off. When the face was shifting, it had a blue aura around it.
I heard another story about a blue light being seen on a live stream right before the person being recorded disappeared on camera and the video was removed. So it makes me think either the Reptilian was using technology that cloaks their real identity or the energy shows up as blue light when they shift.
Then in June of 2021, I went to the ECETI Ranch in Washington and asked for a Sasquatch to appear for a picture. They gave me a 'spiritual image' of Sasquatch that also had a blue light in the picture. If you want to see orbs, UFOs, possibly hear or see Sasquatch, just go to ECETI for 3 days and watch Mt. Adams at night." FT
