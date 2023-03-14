Tuesday, March 14, 2023

SASQUATCH? Intriguing UNIDENTIFIED CREATURE & FOOTPRINT PHOTOS From Sparwood, BC Area (VIDEO)

A hunter in Sparwood, BC, Canada had set out several trail cameras in areas of game activity. He captured an image of an unidentified gray-silver-colored-haired creature.

He also posted in the video provided several tree structures and an interesting footprint in the mud.


The area is well-known for Sasquatch activity.

What creature was captured in the trail cam photo? I believe that this may have been a bear. But, the photo is interesting nonetheless.

The track is most likely from a Sasquatch, and not the creature captured on the trail cam. Your thoughts? Lon

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TELEGRAM
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Eight-Foot-Long Alligator Found in Attic of North Carolina Home

UFO in this city of Albania? Shocked residents tell what their eyes have seen: They sat down and burned the ground, the marks they left us




Subscribe & Join the Chat Group






PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
 
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,