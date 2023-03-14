SASQUATCH? Intriguing UNIDENTIFIED CREATURE & FOOTPRINT PHOTOS From Sparwood, BC Area (VIDEO)

A hunter in Sparwood, BC, Canada had set out several trail cameras in areas of game activity. He captured an image of an unidentified gray-silver-colored-haired creature.
He also posted in the video provided several tree structures and an interesting footprint in the mud.
The area is well-known for Sasquatch activity.
What creature was captured in the trail cam photo? I believe that this may have been a bear. But, the photo is interesting nonetheless.
The track is most likely from a Sasquatch, and not the creature captured on the trail cam. Your thoughts? Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon