HUMANOID Recorded on Utica, NY Property 6 Months After UFO ABDUCTION (VIDEO)

On 11/27/2019 at 22:00 in Utica, New York, the experiencer reported:
"There were lights on the UFO. There was an aura or haze around the object. The UFO emitted other objects. The UFO emitted beams and it changed color, It also made a humming sound. This is a possible UFO abduction case with missing time was experienced."
"I saw lights in the sky moving around acting very weird so I grabbed my camera and started recording them. All of a sudden I was blinded by a green light and felt like I was being lifted off the ground. That's all I remembered. I woke up laying on the ground. I went home and noticed 2 hours were missing. I rewatched the video and noticed the green light that blinded me was a green UFO right above me."
The video was provided to MUFON but never released to the public.
The same experiencer submitted a video that was recorded on 5/22/2020 at 00:15 on their property in Utica, New York. - Utica, New York Unknown Humanoid Video
