New LOCH NESS MONSTER Sighting: 'Too Big to be a Fish' (VIDEO)

The most recent footage shows what one Loch Ness monster enthusiast believes is the 'first Nessie sighting of 2023', stating he "couldn't believe" what he saw, and "too big" to be a fish.
Veteran Nessie hunter Eoin O’Faodhagain "couldn't believe" what he saw when he was monitoring a webcam video of the loch from his home. Two clips from the lake captured something stirring in the mysterious depths close to Shoreland Lodges, near Fort Augustus on the loch’s southern shore.
Eoin said: "My reaction was I couldn't believe what I was viewing, and it all happened so fast. In the first video clip, something moves on the surface for a couple of seconds then you see two shadowy wakes moving in two lines under the surface. It probably moves left like this for about 15 feet then it is gone."
Eoin, from County Donegal in Northern Ireland, believed the water was "too agitated" for the disturbance to have been caused by a fish.
"You would think it is just a fish jumping, but it is not like that at all. It is too big and the water is too agitated. You may not see a body, but there’s definite movement in the water that natural occurrences cannot explain."
Eoin estimated the wake was six to eight feet long.
“But nobody will ever know what the true size is hidden under the water, to cause such a wake in the first place. Something is causing these wakes, that we are not seeing. This image is very large on the water, and looked so out of place.”
The Nessie spotting community has experienced a recent drought of what they think could be signs of something hiding in the depths of the famous Scottish lake. Eoin added that he hadn't seen anything himself in several months.
“In the last few months, I have seen nothing like this to even record. I suspect it is the same animal in both images. I think you would be foolish not to, especially after seeing nothing for months.” Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/loch-ness-monster-spotted-first-29352604
-----
-----
