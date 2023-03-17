TRANSLUCENT MANTA-RAY UAP Observed Over Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania

A local police officer and their son watched a fireworks display on the roof of their home. Afterward, they both encounter a translucent manta-ray-shaped object flying above them.
"On July 11, 2020, at approximately 2200 hours, in Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, my son and I were on top of the roof after observing the local fireworks show. The fireworks had ended 5+ minutes prior to this.
He was positioning his camera towards the constellation of the Big Dipper (Ursa Major), in order to photograph comet Neowise. I noticed something moving. The object, as best as I can describe it, was the shape of a manta-ray as you would see it in the ocean looking at its underbelly from below the creature. This object moved quite fast from right to left almost directly above us. My son then saw the object and turned attempting to photograph it. I lost sight of the object after only maybe 3 seconds of seeing it move, but he said he saw the object make a turn and backtrack toward where it came from before losing sight of it.
We both describe the object as almost translucent with no visible lights at all. Earlier I was flying my Typhoon Drone to photograph the fireworks, so the size was similar, but moving much faster. I am unsure if the object was 300+ feet above us, or higher and larger than the drone, though the speed tells me it was lower. Again this was not a drone or any type of aircraft. It made no noise and had no visible wings. The entire episode lasted maybe 3-5 seconds.
BTW, I have been a police officer in this town for over 20 years." Name withheld
NOTE: This sighting is one of many similar manta-ray-shaped translucent objects seen and reported to me over the past 15 years. I believe that these are unknown bio-form engineered craft. Here are a few examples:
