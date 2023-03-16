DOGMAN Encountered in the Tapley Woods State Natural Area, Jo Daviess County, Illinois

Lloyd V. wrote about an experience he had involving a Dogman that he encountered in the Tapley Woods State Natural Area in Jo Daviess County, Illinois.
"I'll share my encounter on US 20 at Tapley Woods of a Dogman over roadkill which I documented with another reporting site. Late evening on a weekend trip to see my parents in Galena, Illinois. Five minutes from Tapley Woods State Natural Area (Illinois) driving my cargo van 45 to 50 miles per hour past the rest stop/hunting registration area exit.
On the north of the road going west, I noticed a dark figure stooping over roadkill. It was jet black. When our eyes met, its white burning evil glare shook my soul in absolute fright and knowledge this was not just an animal but demonic. I gunned my old van to the limit as I feared it would chase me because I could feel the stare from the passenger door rear mirror. I pick up two invasive thoughts: “leave” and “forget.”
In five minutes, I was at my parent's home and went to the guest room, closing the shades of a floor-to-ceiling window right next to my bed. I did not think of that experience until I saw an artist's depiction of a canine variant with three all-black and burning-white eyes.
Later I found another account from an elderly couple - a black white-eyed wolfman had run across the road in front of them driving at night on Blackjack Road in the same Jo Daviess County, not more than 20 miles away, 125 miles from the famous Beast of Bray Road incidents.
My brother, who works for the FBI, has also lived in the area with his wife and has said the property security found a dead deer 20 feet in a tree. I think only African leopards stash their prey in trees but nothing does that in North America? I suppose a car could hit something that hard but the winding roads would never let you get up that speed and no reports of a crash.
After that, in the winter, 500 feet before a convenience store on the road, I saw a giant all-black dog or a wolf. It crossed very casually even though my muffler is a bit loud. I caught up with security just ahead of the wolf and asked if he saw that monster canine in its rearview mirror. “No,” he said. I Googled if wolves were seen in Illinois at that time. Only once in 50 years and if it was a dog there are strict leash laws and fines who would let that out."
Source: “There's A Wild Eye Witness Account With Yetis In This One”. The Facts By Howtohunt . Com - 15 Mar 2023
NOTE: There was no date provided, but from the information given and my knowledge of sightings in the area, I believe that this incident occurred within the past 2-3 years. Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon