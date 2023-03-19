CRYPTID 'DRAGON' Observed Flying Over North Issaquah Highlands, Washington

An eyewitness claims that they observed a 'dragon' flying over the North Issaquah Highlands, Washington while sitting on a park bench in Leed Park and what hang gliders.
I recently received the following account:
"This occurred on September 3, 2019, between 6:00 - 6:30 PM. I was sitting on a park bench in North Issaquah Highlands in Leed Park. It sits directly on the north side of a Marshalls Department Store. I’m sitting on one of the two benches facing south. My view is looking dead at the wall of the department store to the front, and there’s a small little forest of trees behind me. I’m on the foremost eastern bench because I can see the southern sky above the building.
I’m gazing up at the sky and I barely see way off in the distance a couple of parachutes. From where I was to where they are was about 2–3 miles away, but still on my site. In fact, if I were to walk 50 feet to the left, I could see all the parachutes flying from my vantage point. The actual parachutes appeared like little black dots with a colored parachute on top of them from where I stood.
As I looked at the parachutes, I noticed above them was a darker and bigger black dot. It was above them a couple thousand feet or so. It had wings. It was flying in a giant circular motion like an eagle but it was flying upwards. This was no eagle, I thought. It was flying in a vortex going upward. I couldn’t believe it. It would flap its wings looking like it was climbing in a struggle. Like a giant sloppy bat. This was very scary to see. It was directly over the parachuters. I’m watching it ascend even to greater heights. The wingspan was at least twice as large as that of the parachuters. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I watched it disappear into a black flat bottom cloud. I could still see the parachutes but this creature went into this cloud that was coming approximately in my direction. I followed this cloud for about 30 minutes just trying to see if it would pop out somewhere. It was up there somewhere. This creature was gigantic in size. It literally looked like a dragon! All I could do was call the parachute company the next morning. I told the owner everything I had seen. He was very polite.
The location where they parachute is called Poo Poo Point and Tiger Mountain Hang Gliding. My sighting happened directly over the hot spot gliding area, which is full of hang gliders." K
NOTE: The witness sent me the image below, stating that the creature looked very similar to this.
