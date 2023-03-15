UNKNOWN HAIRY HOMINID Observed by U.S. Contractor Near Kamenica, Kosovo

A civilian contractor in Kamenica, Kosovo describes his sighting of a 5 1/2 foot tall slender reddish-haired hominid while stationed at a Forward Observation Base. Interesting account.
Time: 0915 - 15 February 2005
Location: Kosovo, between Kamenica and Gjilan
Hominid: 5 1/2 feet in height, slender, bipedal, reddish-colored hair, heavily matted around buttocks and front groin area. Hair is longer on the head than on the rest of the body. The rest of the hair is 3-4 inches in length. Profile of face flat, and dark-skinned (black). Hands were also black. Did not get a good look at the feet. No visible mammaries or other aids in determining sex.
"I was stationed at the FOB (Forward Observation Base) in Kamenica as a civilian contractor. I was driving one morning from the FOB to Camp Monteith to do a distribution run and pick up laundry and such. Halfway to Camp Monteith, you drive through a heavily wooded and hilly region, but not all that big and still somewhat populated. Hard for me to describe an exact location unless someone is actually familiar with the area.
About 2 miles before you pass a restaurant called 'The Planet.' I witnessed a hairy hominid coming down a fairly steep slope and then crossing the road in front of the vehicle going from my right side to my left side. Nothing like what you hear from the American version of Bigfoot. Not sure what to call it so will stick with a hairy hominid.
This hairy hominid was only around 5 1/2 feet tall. Only an estimate as I was in a 4-wheel drive that sits kind of high. It was slender, bipedal, reddish-colored hair, heavily matted around the buttocks and front groin area. Hair is longer on the head than on the rest of the body. The rest of the hair is 3-4 inches in length. Profile of face flat, and dark-skinned (black). Hands were also black. Did not get a good look at the feet. No visible mammaries or other aids in determining sex. The sighting did not last too long and there was also the shock factor involved. Trying to be as detailed as I can. I only saw the profile of the face but was fairly flat, and very dark. I saw the hands but did not get a real good look at the feet as it moved in front of the vehicle and then across the road and down a slope into a valley. Hands were also very dark. I would say black as far as the face and hands go.
I was curious after this happened. I was afraid of ridicule from my workmates and feared for my security clearance, so I kept quiet about it. But after finally talking to my wife about it I feel I can share it with like-minded people.
Does anyone know if hominids have a history of sightings in the Balkans or around Kosovo? I tried an internet search and came up empty. I hope I was thorough enough or detailed enough." RK
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon