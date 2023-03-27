BAT-WINGED HUMANOID Hit by Truck Near Chesterland, Ohio

A truck driver in northern Ohio is on his route early in the morning when he encounters and hits a bat-winged humanoid. The creature eventually gets up, unfurls its wings, and takes off.
I received the following account:
“I had an encounter with the winged creature myself and even posted the story of what happened to a group on Facebook that talks about things. I’m 32 years old and had never seen anything supernatural or alien in my life until last summer. I had always been and still am very much a skeptic, and to this day I try to convince myself that what I saw was actually a really big hawk or something, but I know I'm lying to myself.
It was around 3:45 AM, I'm driving west on 322 towards Chesterland, Ohio. I'm driving a Freightliner box truck with a load of newspapers. In the summertime of 2016 at night, there was always a layer of fog hanging down around the ground, and the moon was bright and the stars were out.
Going about 50 mph through the hills I see this dark figure in the moonlight that was coming right at me. It looked HUGE so I slammed the brakes and actually ducked down instinctively because I was driving right toward it at windshield level. I heard a big THUD as the figure had gone over the cab and smacked right into the flat aluminum box right behind the cab at probably 40 mph. I kept my foot on the brake and came to a stop on the side of the road probably about 75 yards from where the impact happened. Wondering if it had smashed into the top of the box and thinking maybe I could see what it was I hit, I got out and looked around. The box wasn't smashed in so I walked around to the back of the truck and that's when I saw it in the moonlight almost as clear as day.
This thing was HUGE. I thought for sure it was dead, but all of a sudden it rolled over and that's when I saw its "bat-like" wings, not bird-shaped. It rolled over and stood up on 2 legs and was at least 6 feet tall. The thing looked right at me with its red/orange eyes and I was literally frozen in fear. I could not move at all. Then it spread its huge wings out, jumped up, and flew off. I ran back to the truck and took off towards Chesterland as fast as I could and spent the rest of the night on edge and trying to rationalize what I had just seen.
The closest thing I could describe it to is the Jeepers Creepers monster, but I wasn't that close to it that I could see facial features and much detail. Just the 6-foot-tall bat-winged man with orange-red eyes. I do that route for work every week and every time I go through that stretch on 322 I get uneasy. It freaks me to this day.” RW
