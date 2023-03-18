Otherworldly GREY HUMANOID ENCOUNTER Described by Oregon Experiencer

A 12-year-old girl describes her encounters with an otherworldly humanoid while with her family. They were in the woods near Siletz, Oregon when the unknown being first appeared.
The investigator 'RW' has over 30 years of work involving crop circles, cattle mutilations, UFO sightings, and a search and rescue of a missing woman in eastern Oregon. But this is his firsthand report of a CE3:
This incident comes from a phone call to my spouse on the late evening of June 6, 2018, at about 9:30pm. She received a call from her son. He is a former US Army veteran, a former police officer, and currently a security guard at a local casino. Watching my spouse's face as she was talking to her son, was a look of concern. She handed me the phone and said, "You need to hear this!" As I listened to her son, he was sincere about what they saw and encountered. The main witness was his girlfriend's daughter who is age 12. Given permission, I spoke with the girl for over 30 minutes asking specific questions. Here is a short summary of that chat:
Q - What time and where did you have this sighting?
A - About 7:30ish today, 5 miles southeast of Siletz, Oregon off a gravel road near Ojalla Road in the woods.
Q - How far was this creature from you?
A - About 100 feet or so, standing 2 legs, pale grey height 4-5 feet quarter size eyes (dark brown) ribs showing, super skinny, no clothes head round oval, looked like no ears or nose, roundish bump where the nose should be!
Q - How long did you see it?
A - 10 seconds the first time and about 12 seconds the second time.
Q - What else did you see or hear?
A - Birds were really quiet, then when it took off, the birds got noisy again. Prior to the sighting, you could hear a 'buzzing noise'. Then sounds echoed, which lasted about 20 seconds, then sounds in the area got normal again. It, the creature moved unnaturally fast and quietly, no sound at all!
Q - Did you see the whole creature?
A - Yeah, real skinny, ribs showing, thin like almost transparent, no clothes, quick movements.
She went on to tell me the family checked that area for evidence and found only tuffs of black and white fur on the stump. The time I spoke with this young girl was 9:30pm on the evening of June 6, 2018.
The following is a full written report from this 12 year girl of her entity encounter:
"The night of June 6th, 2018 me, and my family decided to go for a drive up in the hills 5 miles out of Siletz, Oregon. We were out to find wood to make ourselves a bow. My mom's boyfriend "J" saw some sticks that were perfect for the bows so we cut them off the tree that they were attached to.
Then we went down the road and "J" saw some downed alder that could be used for firewood. I started hearing a faint buzzing noise but put it off as a bug in the car. Then out of the corner of my eye, I saw the most bizarre thing ever. It was about 100 to 120 feet away from my mom's car. What I saw was human-like, and about 4 to 5 feet tall with pale grey skin. Its skin was so thin it was almost transparent and it was so skinny. I saw it a total of three times and this was the first. I saw it for about 10 seconds.
When I made eye contact with it everything went silent. The birds stopped chirping, and everything was silent. Then it ran away. I told my mom and "J" and we thought ok we'll keep an eye out. Then I saw it again I knew that something was up there. And as I said previously it ran away, but it looked like it came from behind the stump it was standing by.
Then I said, "Hey, I saw it again. I think we should go up there and look around." We went up there and looked around and then while I was standing where I saw it the first time and I saw it again! It moved so quick when it noticed that I saw it. And for moving so quickly it was incredibly quiet. I yelled for "J." "I saw it again!" So we went over to where I saw the 3rd time and when we were talking it got really quiet and voices echoed a lot more than the other places in the woods."
