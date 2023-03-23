Eyewitness Fears EVIL DARK UFO Was Harbinger of Later Misfortune

A man is night fishing in a rowboat in northern Minnesota when a dark cloud-like UFO approaches. The encounter terrified the witness. He believes that it may have been a harbinger of later misfortune.
“I had the most frightening encounter while fishing on a lake in northern Minnesota in a row boat. Late one night I saw something appear above the tree line at the end of the bay. It was cold and it had a weird shape. Then it dropped down above the water and flew directly over my head at UFO speed and stopped. Not knowing what it was, I just glanced up and saw a pure evil mass hovering above my head. I got a feeling of dread as soon as I made eye contact and thought my life was over.
Several things went through my mind. That second I thought maybe I was about to be abducted even though I’d never heard of UFOs looking like a black cloud and that the only thing that I could do to save myself was to pray to god and I did. It hovered for about 20 seconds and then flew off exactly the same way it flew out. This was also seen by a friend from shore having a smoke out on his dock, looking for me.
As soon as it left, I frantically paddled my way back to shore, looking back thinking that it could return. Words can't explain the level of terror that I had that night. It was pure evil and still haunts me to this day. Just not knowing what it was still bothers me because what I saw that night doesn't exist in our world but it was real. My friend and I sat at the kitchen table asking each other what that was. Nothing comes to mind that's what's so troubling.
This changed my life forever. I never go outdoors at night by myself anymore, worrying that it might return. After that night, I went through some of the hardest times of my life. Strings of bad luck. I ended up getting fired at work and lost my house and also had heart issues and nearly lost my life. This all happened after that night. It was like an attachment.
I still look up to the sky whenever I’m out at night fearing it might return. All I know is that whatever it was, it had to have come from a different dimension because what I saw that night just doesn't exist in our world. I'd only glanced at it for a few seconds but that was enough to know it was pure evil because when you're not a religious person and you think the only thing that can save you at that moment is to pray to god, then you know you're scared. It looked like a black cloud moving... like it was alive. It was about 20 feet by maybe 15 feet wide. I had my two dogs with me that night and they were so scared they were trying to hide under my legs. When this happened, they were so scared they jumped out of the boats when we got close to shore. So I landed in my muck up to my knees and couldn't get to shore fast enough. When I ran up to the cabin, the door was locked so I pounded on the door until he opened it. Not knowing my friend had seen it from the dock, I came in with mud up to my knees and he didn't even notice. That's when I noticed his hands were trembling from fear so I asked him what was wrong, before even telling him of my encounter. He told me what he saw from the dock it was exactly what I had seen hovering over my head. We spent the rest of the night drinking at the table trying to make sense of what had happened but couldn't come up with explanations.
Since that night he won't ever spend any time at his cabin anymore and you couldn't pay me enough money to ever return.”
Source: “Figure In The Water”. Real Ghost Stories Online. Brueski, Tony. Host. 24 Aug 2022
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon