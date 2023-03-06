6-7 Foot Long SMOOTH-SKINNED CRYPTID Observed in the Upper Potomac River

A family was in their boat fishing along the Potomac River in Washington County, MD. The witness and his grandfather observe a large smooth-skinned aquatic creature rolling in the water.
The following report was recently forwarded to me:
"This incident took place in 1993. I was in a fishing boat with my father, and grandfather, in the Potomac River in the Sideling Hill Wildlife Management Area (Washington County, Maryland). We had been on my father's boat fishing for a few hours already. My father's girlfriend was also on the boat, which wasn't all that large maybe the size of a regular sedan vehicle.
Anyway, my father and his girlfriend were looking out towards the front of the boat, and I and my granddad were fishing off the back half of the boat. I and my grandfather were simply talking about whatever and fishing when all of a sudden we looked about maybe 20 yards away from where we were and I see it. I'm not too sure what "it" was but I'll try to describe what I saw.
I saw a creature about the size of a large alligator, maybe 6-7 feet in length. But the creature was definitely not an alligator. It had a grayish-brown color, and smooth skin, like that of a dolphin. I remember seeing flippers on it, but I don't remember how many, although I do know it was more than 2. I never actually saw its head or tail, just its midsection. I didn't know what it was doing but I remember seeing the creature sort of rolling around as an alligator or crocodile would do while trying to bite a chunk of flesh off an animal. I remember comparing what I saw to a log rolling in the water.
The animal rolled for a few seconds and then disappeared before either one of us could call my dad to check it out. I remember after seeing it both me and my grandfather looked at each other in disbelief. My father always did think we were just playing. I know what I saw and it freaked me out. More so because I had been swimming in that same area a few days before the incident.
To this day I don't know what it was." BT
