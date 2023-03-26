Unknown UPRIGHT TENTACLED ENTITY Stalks Witness at Home

A resident living near Spokane, Washington, encountered an upright tentacled entity, The creature was aware of the eyewitness' presence and kept an eye on them. Very bizarre incident.
I received the following account:
"It was April 16, 2012. I live near Spokane, Washington. I was returning home at about 4 am when just off to the left of my driveway something stood up in the field and looked at me. When it saw me stop, get out, and look in its direction it then ran or squirmed across the street into the trees.
At first, I thought a deer, but it was upright and running in a weird way, like an octopus. I think I saw it dragging one tentacle. It then went from tree to tree like it was circling me, so I walked very quickly to the house making sure not to take my eyes off of it. When it was going from tree to tree it would stop at that tree and peek at me from one side or the other then move to the next tree and do the same thing at each tree.
So when I went in the house I grabbed a flashlight to see if it was a person. Mind you I live in the country so I don’t really think someone was sleeping in my field and dragged their sleeping bag across the street. Another thing that helps me know it was not human, was when I shined my flashlight on it its eye shined green, not red like a human would. After I saw the eye color I went back into the house waiting for it to try to get in or peek in my windows so I laid on my couch looking, waiting, and listening. Nothing happened, so I just tried to go to sleep and get over it. By this time I was in denial and thought 'ok it was a deer.'
The next morning I thought about what I saw and walked out to the field where I saw it. There was nothing but I remembered what it looked like it was upright and a light shade of blue which could have been from the moonlight. It was really skinny and tall with a teardrop-shaped head that kind of just formed into the body, no shoulders, and long arms that looked like tentacles. But that’s all I remember and now I can say it was flat-out the scariest moment I have ever been through. I have seen ghosts and UFOs but nothing like that. It still scares me just thinking about it to this day.
Just a week or two before my event there were reports of strange lights over one of my city’s neighborhoods that were on the news the next day or the day after. I didn’t think twice about this because I was in denial about what I saw until like two weeks after it all happened. I started realizing that it could be possible that I actually saw an alien putting the two events together." S
