4-Foot-Tall 'RUNNING TREE' With HUMAN LEGS in Oxford, Connecticut

An Oxford, Connecticut resident observes a 4-foot-tall 'running tree with human legs' cross his driveway in front of him. He had no idea what it was, but he heard screams emanating from the woods.
I recently received the following account:
"On 8/3/2022, at about 10:45 PM I witnessed a bizarre creature run across my driveway. I own 14 acres of woodland and I am also surrounded by forest just outside of Oxford, Connecticut.
I was driving down my driveway when a bipedal creature about 4 feet tall and about as wide as my thigh ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway, and into the woods and yard of the property on the right. It was about 10 yards away from me, so I got a good look at it. It looked like a tree on legs with small arms. No visible curves, hips, or shoulders. Just straight. It was brown, skinny, with no fur or hair, lightning-fast, and light as a feather. Almost looked like it wasn't even touching the ground. I didn't hear a sound from it running and all the birds and other animals were dead silent. When it ran it didn't prance like most animals or run like a human. Its legs were moving as if you were pedaling a bicycle. I saw the back and a bit of the right side of it. I didn't see the front or a face. I didn't see a tail, ears, or any other body parts a normal animal or human would have.
About 2 months ago I was outside around 10 PM and there were 2 owls hooting back and forth. Then I heard this God-awful screeching sound (wasn't a Fisher Cat or Screech Owl). I have no idea if that was related or not. I don't do drugs and I was not drinking. I am not on any medication or anything like that. I don't know if it was for sure an alien but I don't know what else it could be. I did not see any craft or anything although I wasn't going to walk through the woods to look either." MH
NOTE: The witness states that he submitted a report with a UFO reporting site, not sure if it was MUFON or NUFORC. No one ever contacted him, so he emailed me. The witness insists that the being looked more like a walking tree than a humanoid, though it did have a head. He was unable to see facial features. He also stated that it seems to glide over the driveway surface and yard, even though it had moving legs. Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group
YOUR SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED! THANKS
-----
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.
Featured in this edition:
In July 2011, I received a report from a fly fisherman who had an encounter with an unknown Praying Mantis-like humanoid on the Musconetcong River near Hackettstown, NJ. That was just the beginning of this phenomenon.
After I started my investigation and while making inquiries throughout the area, I subsequently received several similar reports from eyewitnesses who had observed and encountered this frightening entity on the river.
I will describe these incidents in detail and answer all questions from the chat room.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
ANNA MARIA MANALO - PARANORMAL AUTHOR, SCREENWRITER, & STORYTELLER - Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
A Paranormal Life welcomes Anna Maria Manalo, a paranormal author, screenwriter, & storyteller. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Filipina-American Anna Maria Manalo was raised in suburban San Juan, an hour north of metropolitan Manila. During childhood, her neighborhood was an active hotspot for ghosts, apparitions and other entities. These experiences led to her interest in the supernatural after her father’s tragic death from a demonic infestation in their home.
Anna is an author of paranormal suspense memoirs and anthologies. She specializes in hauntings brought about by catastrophic events such as WWII, acts of human violence, odd and strange entities that appear in remote, isolated or abandoned places or beings created by human thought called Tulpas. Anna believes the entities that appear in Filipino folklore have been on earth eons before the appearance of human civilization.
A therapist by profession, Anna began writing in her spare time as a screenwriter. She has placed in several screenplay competitions for her highly atmospheric and suspenseful scripts.
Now an author, Anna writes creative nonfiction memoirs and anthologies based on first-person accounts garnered from people she has interviewed all over the globe as a travel photographer and antique collector. Anna’s books are all rated at 4.4 to 5.0 on Amazon.
With a cinematic storytelling style and characters based on the real-life witnesses, Anna creates books that fully immerse readers in the experience of the phenomena as she takes them into terrifying landscapes. Her writing style has been likened to Chilean author Isabelle Allende and Nobel Laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
FOIA Request for Bigfoot Evidence Found During Eruption of Mount St. Helen
Mysterious 'Difficulties' Prevent Secretive Nuclear Lab From Releasing Records on First Known Interstellar Object to Land on Earth
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved