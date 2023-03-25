BIGFOOT Recorded in Woods Near Bartlett, New Hampshire (VIDEO)

"We were sent a purported Bigfoot video from the woods near Bartlett, New Hampshire. I'll play the video and read the email.
Justin writes RMSO:
"Hi my name is Justin and I live in New Hampshire. I have a video of what I believe to be a Bigfoot. The video is not mine but belongs to a friend of mine who caught the creature while taking her dog out for a walk in the woods behind her house in the Bartlett area. She said while walking her dog, which is a Mastiff mixed dog, he started to act very out of character as if he was almost afraid and refused to go any further. It was at this point that my friend said she started to smell something foul, almost like a dead and decaying body. That is when she caught a glimpse of something and pulled her phone out and started to record the video."
Justin states there is another video of the encounter and is going to see if he can get it to send to us."
