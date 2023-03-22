FLYING WINGED MONKEY Reported in Jacksonville, Florida Suburb

A reader swears that they observed a small monkey with large wings flying away after passing it on a suburban street near Jacksonville, Florida. What did he and his passenger see?
Received in May 2017 from a reader near Jacksonville, Florida:
“This is going to sound totally unbelievable but I swear I saw something like a flying monkey last night. I was driving on a neighborhood street and this strange animal was on the roadway. I could see its head and it looked like a monkey to me but it was small like the size of a prairie dog or gopher. I kept saying "what is that?" I drove around it as it would not move (possibly dazed by my headlights). My friend thought it was a possum until we passed it and we both said "that wasn't a possum." I quickly turned around and all I saw were huge wings (way too big for that animal) flying away.
Now obviously I said, that had to be an owl or whatever it was just got snatched up by a giant owl. The problem is that this thing had a head and a neck and it was standing on two feet leaning forward staring right at the car and didn't move.
I am so confused as to what I saw even though I was so close to it. I mean I see owls all the time, big ones too. I know what they look like. That thing in the road, if it was an owl, was a mutant owl. Even if I admit it was probably an owl, its wings were still far too big for its size. I have no idea what I saw but I swear it looked like a small monkey to me.
I live in Florida and although I live near Jacksonville (northeast Florida), in south Florida, there was a Walmart that had monkeys living in the parking lot due to owners letting them escape. So, it is possible that it was an escaped tiny monkey although extremely unlikely. But wings? The whole thing was so confusing." RA
NOTE: I never did like those damn flying monkeys in 'The Wizard of Oz.' They used to freak me out as a kid. So folks, what did the reader witness? Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group
YOUR SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED! THANKS
-----
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.
Featured in this edition:
In July 2011, I received a report from a fly fisherman who had an encounter with an unknown Praying Mantis-like humanoid on the Musconetcong River near Hackettstown, NJ. That was just the beginning of this phenomenon.
After I started my investigation and while making inquiries throughout the area, I subsequently received several similar reports from eyewitnesses who had observed and encountered this frightening entity on the river.
I will describe these incidents in detail and answer all questions from the chat room.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
ANNA MARIA MANALO - PARANORMAL AUTHOR, SCREENWRITER, & STORYTELLER - Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
A Paranormal Life welcomes Anna Maria Manalo, a paranormal author, screenwriter, & storyteller. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Filipina-American Anna Maria Manalo was raised in suburban San Juan, an hour north of metropolitan Manila. During childhood, her neighborhood was an active hotspot for ghosts, apparitions and other entities. These experiences led to her interest in the supernatural after her father’s tragic death from a demonic infestation in their home.
Anna is an author of paranormal suspense memoirs and anthologies. She specializes in hauntings brought about by catastrophic events such as WWII, acts of human violence, odd and strange entities that appear in remote, isolated or abandoned places or beings created by human thought called Tulpas. Anna believes the entities that appear in Filipino folklore have been on earth eons before the appearance of human civilization.
A therapist by profession, Anna began writing in her spare time as a screenwriter. She has placed in several screenplay competitions for her highly atmospheric and suspenseful scripts.
Now an author, Anna writes creative nonfiction memoirs and anthologies based on first-person accounts garnered from people she has interviewed all over the globe as a travel photographer and antique collector. Anna’s books are all rated at 4.4 to 5.0 on Amazon.
With a cinematic storytelling style and characters based on the real-life witnesses, Anna creates books that fully immerse readers in the experience of the phenomena as she takes them into terrifying landscapes. Her writing style has been likened to Chilean author Isabelle Allende and Nobel Laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Nessie-Like 'Monster' Photographed at Mexican Dam Prompts Police Response
He Was a Teenage UFO Photographer: The Most Convincing Photographic Evidence Ever?
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved