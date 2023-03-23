Wyoming Ranchers SHOOT HUGE BIGFOOT While Moving Cattle

A group of ranchers was moving cattle in the Bighorn National Forest when they notice a huge Bigfoot watching them from the woods. One of the ranchers shot at it and apparently hit it.
The following was recently forwarded to me:
"I and 2 other guys were moving cattle from the eastern side of Bighorn National Forest, Wyoming. We got up early one morning and started working just as dawn was breaking. At one point, 3 of us saw this tall, thick creature standing along the forest edge watching us. One guy took 3 shots at it about 50 yards away with a 30/30,. It screamed and we heard others crashing in the bush.
We got our things together quickly as I wanted to lead our horses away from the wood line to give ourselves an edge in case we got charged. We would have more time to act and our feet would be on the ground in case of an attack moving south along the edge of the forest. We could occasionally hear something moving along with us. We turned east heading for the town and found a group of hunters camped out. So I decided to make camp with them. I felt like I had to tell the guide what was up. I didn’t want to bring any problems to their camp but I felt like I didn’t have much of a choice.
That night we sat and listened to something a ways off just whaling for hours. Thankfully the guide had no problem helping us and most of all he was glad we told him nothing happened that night.
The guy who shot at the thing quit as soon as we got back and we never heard from him again. I will say I feel if we hadn’t found a hunting party we would have had a fight on our hands. That was in 1979 and I’ll never forget the sounds these things make." MM
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region?
Study Suggests Mysterious Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Was Merely a Comet
Cube-Shaped UFO Filmed Over Texas
