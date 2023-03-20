CRYPTID CANINE or BIGFOOT Recorded Along Small Lake in Cameron County, Texas? (VIDEO)

Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.
Featured in this edition:
In July 2011, I received a report from a fly fisherman who had an encounter with an unknown Praying Mantis-like humanoid on the Musconetcong River near Hackettstown, NJ. That was just the beginning of this phenomenon.
After I started my investigation and while making inquiries throughout the area, I subsequently received several similar reports from eyewitnesses who had observed and encountered this frightening entity on the river.
I will describe these incidents in detail and answer all questions from the chat room.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
A Paranormal Life welcomes Anna Maria Manalo, a paranormal author, screenwriter, & storyteller. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Filipina-American Anna Maria Manalo was raised in suburban San Juan, an hour north of metropolitan Manila. During childhood, her neighborhood was an active hotspot for ghosts, apparitions and other entities. These experiences led to her interest in the supernatural after her father’s tragic death from a demonic infestation in their home.
Anna is an author of paranormal suspense memoirs and anthologies. She specializes in hauntings brought about by catastrophic events such as WWII, acts of human violence, odd and strange entities that appear in remote, isolated or abandoned places or beings created by human thought called Tulpas. Anna believes the entities that appear in Filipino folklore have been on earth eons before the appearance of human civilization.
A therapist by profession, Anna began writing in her spare time as a screenwriter. She has placed in several screenplay competitions for her highly atmospheric and suspenseful scripts.
Now an author, Anna writes creative nonfiction memoirs and anthologies based on first-person accounts garnered from people she has interviewed all over the globe as a travel photographer and antique collector. Anna’s books are all rated at 4.4 to 5.0 on Amazon.
With a cinematic storytelling style and characters based on the real-life witnesses, Anna creates books that fully immerse readers in the experience of the phenomena as she takes them into terrifying landscapes. Her writing style has been likened to Chilean author Isabelle Allende and Nobel Laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact usby email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.