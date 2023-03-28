Experiencer LOSES PREGNANCY After 'Grey Alien' Encounter at Home

A female experiencer contacts me about a recent encounter with a tall 'Grey' and other smaller 'Greys' in her bedroom. She believes that she was pregnant and that the fetus was removed.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"On March 18, 2023, I was awoken in the middle of the night at about 3 or 4am. The room was still dark but there was a slight glow to the room. I was half conscious and gradually regained more awareness with my eyes fully opened. My body was completely paralyzed but I was fighting and screaming at the entities in the room. I used every strength I had to fight them reaching my hands out and screaming what I thought was aloud but was telepathic. My body lost all functioning and I couldn't even open my mouth to scream but I did mentally as loud as I possibly could. I knew they heard every word I screamed at them. I fought them with all the energy I could. I told them they have no authority to touch me or take anything from me. That I had my free will and they were not permitted to do anything to me.
I felt them put more energetic force on me and I began to get more and more tired unable to stop them and felt I couldn't fight them any longer and just give up. I heard in my mind to just give up that I could not fight them. I felt like they were taking my baby from me. I had not had my period in 2 and a half months and I felt I was pregnant but was not completely sure because of my age, 45, I felt it could be premenopausal symptoms as well.
I eventually tired and felt myself sinking deeper into unconsciousness. I saw more than one being in the room. There was one very tall figure about 6 or 7 feet tall. It was wearing a robe-like gown and it had 2 distinct protrusions on its large skull and forehead. It seems to have authority over the matter. There were more beings in the room smaller than the larger one. Not sure how many but I feel there were at least 2 more. I remember I really hated the taller one as it seemed to have no care for what it was doing to me and what could have possibly been a small embryo of mine. I don't know if they impregnated me or if I was pregnant with my partner and they took the small fetus from us? I don't know if I was even pregnant for sure. It was just a feeling and I was screaming out to them in the middle of the night. I very quickly fell deep asleep.
The next day I felt it was a horrible nightmare that my eyes were fully opened to see what I saw. But I knew very well this was a familiar feeling to me as in 1994 I had another similar experience with 2 small 'Greys' in the middle of the night when they temporarily paralyzed me and shoved something up my nose. At that time I thought it might have been a terrifying nightmare but over the years I was shown footage of abduction accounts and realized they were very similar to my own experience and began to realize that those experiences were as real as they felt.
A couple days after this incident took place I had the intuition to check my body to see if there was any visible evidence from my experience. So just before I had a shower I had a look around my body and then I noticed an indentation on my mid-back right side just along my spine. It felt like a hole in my back with a layer of skin on top. It was something very unusual and an unlikely thing to find on your back. I feel some discomfort from it and it feels like a wound as though it is in the process of healing. It's like a piece of tissue beside my spine has been taken. I feel a metallic feel around it and it's slightly sensitive when I move or twist my back.
I felt a lot of anger from this experience because I did not agree or give my permission to do whatever it is they are doing. I had to learn to just let it go and not allow fear or anger to overtake me. I do feel some fear of going to bed now and have noticed I am going to bed a lot later staying up until 2am. My partner is away a lot so I am sleeping alone most nights. I wonder if he had been there sleeping beside me if these beings would have come?
I'm trying to have positive thoughts that maybe whatever these beings are doing to experiment with our DNA or embryos is for some greater good. I really hope so anyways!
This last experience was not at all good and I wonder if they truly were ETs or government posing as ETs? I'd love to go under hypnosis to know the truth. And for a doctor or specialists who is familiar with these type of extractions from the body to have a look at the indentation on my back.
Thanks for listening. I hope one day we will get more answers to what all these experiences mean." F
NOTE: This experiencer could have been pregnant. I have worked with clients who have had similar incidents occur around the end of the 1st trimester of pregnancy. I am planning to talk to this experiencer soon. I would like for her to open up about previous encounters and possibly direct her to a regression hypnotherapist. Lon
