BIGFOOT PHOTOS Captured By South New Jersey Investigator (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

A set of photographs taken by a paranormal investigator in south New Jersey shows what he believes to be Bigfoot watching him. The witness, a YouTube creator, captured the curious images last month during a hike to a 'research area.'
"I felt an uneasiness that I'd never felt before," the man stated. "I had my video camera ready to shoot, but the device simply wouldn't work despite being fully charged."
The paranormal investigator asserted that the creature knew that he was taking photos of it and, in turn, it utilized its ability to manipulate his camera so that some of the photos wound up being particularly blurry. He managed to take multiple pictures, of varying clarity, featuring the dark figure that he suspects was Bigfoot.
Regardless of the witness' opinion on portals, and the supernatural abilities possessed by Bigfoot, etc., most skeptics will dismiss the images and the man's account as outright speculation. What are your thoughts? Is this an actual Bigfoot? South New Jersey, especially in the state parks, has been well-documented for having Bigfoot activity. I have posted several incidents myself. Lon
NOTE: Here is an incident I have reported in the past. 'Bigfoot' Ruckus in South Jersey - Lon
