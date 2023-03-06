BIGFOOT Photographed From Colorado Rockies Tourist Train (VIDEO)

A passenger aboard a tourist train in the Colorado Rockies captured a photograph that appears to be a large figure standing among the trees. The photo was reportedly taken by a man named Brian as he was riding the Georgetown Loop Railroad, which runs approximately two miles through the Rocky Mountains. Although the image was captured back in September 2022, it came online this past week when he shared it with the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization. Apparently, he did not notice the original capture until later when looking through the photos.
An online search failed to find any photos of a Bigfoot as seen by a passenger aboard the Georgetown Loop Railroad. This would seem to suggest that the 'statue theory' is rather unlikely unless Brian was somehow the first person to spot it. What are your thoughts?
