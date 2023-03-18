Beautiful PARALLEL UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE Recalled by Relatives 20 Years Later!

Did 3 northwest Florida kids experience a trip into another dimension or a parallel universe? They say that they were taken to a beautiful castle deep in the wood by two teenagers.
"Me, my cousin, and my aunt were all outside on the front porch playing. We were all the same age, around 4-5. Two teenagers approached us and asked if we wanted to see a castle. I knew this was bad news but my cousin had to go see it so we both agreed to follow.
We went into the woods and walked along a trail for what felt like an eternity. Probably twenty minutes or so realistically. We arrive to find a beautiful, gleaming, majestic castle in the distance. I'm talking about something you would see in the movies. This place was made of heaven, it literally shined as if we entered a city of wealth. We excitedly look at each other and sprinted home to tell our parents. The teenagers stayed behind, never chased or followed. Our run back was instantaneous as if it took a few seconds compared to the walk there.
We go and tell my mom and obviously, she is freaked out and tells us no more playing outside for the day. Here's the thing. My mom was so incredibly strict with me that she would have never let me out of her sight for longer than a minute. The door to the front porch was open so there was no way two random teenagers could have actually taken us into the woods let alone anywhere without one of our parents seeing. My mom and my cousins' mom were the two adults home at the time.
I've spoken to my mom about this multiple times. There's no church or anything nearby that we could've mistaken to be a castle. I've even looked as an adult. No luck. All three of us remember this phenomenon.
I'm 25 now so it's been 20 years (2003) but we've spoken about this at the age of 6, 8, 12, 15, etc., essentially every time we see each other. We all remember. Always have. I know some will chalk this off as a kid's imagination but I swear to you that this was real. So my question is what happened? Did we experience a glitch, a parallel universe, divine intervention, pure imagination, or something otherworldly, or did two creeps try to rape and kill us? And has anyone had anything like this happened? I've wanted answers for so long.
There was no castle, to begin with. Like in real life, it doesn't exist. We've looked. I do feel as if what happened was spiritual. Maybe they were ghosts. I don't know. They both came into the front yard and approached us. They had kind of a mischievous smile and asked if we would like to see a castle? I had a bad feeling in my gut but also because I knew better than to follow strangers. With that being said, they also just seemed like kids at heart who were genuinely excited about their discovery of a castle and wanted to show somebody else. It seemed like it was new to them too. I remember we were skeptical and they kept assuring us it was real. After we ran off they didn't follow. I never saw them again. They just stayed put at the castle and we ran home excitedly. What I already described the castle that's pretty much it. It didn't belong there. Like it truly felt as if we entered another realm of the universe. The place just reeked of heaven. As I said, the castle literally gleamed and shined. We got so excited we just ran off after and never could find it again. Also, were never allowed outside ourselves again.
The only reason I don't believe it was a fantasy of some sort is that we all grew up together and played all the time. We never had an experience like this. This was a one and only a one-time thing. All our other experiences were normal kid stuff. Hide and seek, riding bikes, video games, etc. Nothing like this. But yeah I don't know, it's certainly always stuck with me because I just have no clue what really happened.
This was in northwest Florida. No castles or anything close to it. A lot of churches but none nearby that we could have mistaken for a castle. I don't believe any castles existed at a prior time. Me, my cousin, and aunt have all talked about it numerous times. No new details ever came about. My cousin was the oldest, only by 9 months, oddly enough he remembers it the least. My aunt and I remember it most vividly of the three. I've even asked my Mom multiple times throughout the years. She doesn't remember the event happening at the time, only through me talking to her about it so much but she agrees that there's no way we could've actually left the front yard. This makes me believe the two teenagers were otherworldly of some sort and gave us a glimpse into their dimension. I don't know, to be honest." J
