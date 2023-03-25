LONG CIGAR-SHAPED UFO Recorded on Highway Near Neuquen, Argentina (VIDEO)

On March 7, 2023, Gabriel Ferrari and a friend were driving on a highway near Neuquen, Argentina when they observed a very strange object. At least one of them decided to pull out their cell phone and start recording. A long white cigar-shaped object can be seen hovering stationary over a field on their left. It slowly moves toward the road as they continue driving in its direction.
Then something incredible happens. The object actually starts to contract or get smaller, right in front of their eyes. The video was sent to Mexican researcher Jaime Maussan who posted it on his Facebook page on March 14, 2023. The comments were mostly from people living in and around Argentina who had seen objects themselves. At least one thought it was nothing but a crack in the windshield glass while another questioned why the video was only 21 seconds long. Deisy Zambrano wrote of the craft: “It doesn't move, it's very slow... it's static.” What the object is anyone's guess.
The video can be found at - https://fb.watch/juUTaOvQGs/ and https://www.youtube.com/shorts/frvqMt2KV2I
