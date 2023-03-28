LARGE AVIAN CREATURE Recorded on Top of Chicago High-Rise (VIDEO)

A curious video was recently posted on TicTok that shows the shape of a large avian creature on top of a Chicago high-rise.
According to an article posted at MSN:
"The video zooms in and shows a distinctly avian silhouette standing still on a rooftop. The bird’s long neck and equally long beak bear a resemblance to the famed prehistoric flying beast of the age of the dinosaurs, however, its size is what is so astounding and leading people to the conclusion it could be some sort of surviving pterosaur. These flying dinosaur sightings are sometimes considered connected to the winged creatures of Native American legend known as the thunderbird, once again mostly due to their enormous size.
Skeptics suggest this may be a large and rare species of crane that, at one point, only had twenty-one birds known to be alive in the wild. The whooping crane was estimated to have a population of over 10,000 cranes prior to European colonization of the Americas which nearly wiped out the entire species due to human hunting and loss of habitat. These alarmingly large birds stand roughly human height at five feet with a wingspan of over seven feet. This could make the bird seem even larger when viewed from a distance and without a better size comparison than the whole building."
In light of the numerous reported sightings of the Chicago-area winged humanoids and the historical reports of Pterosaur-like creatures, this just seems to be another addition to the menagerie. Your thoughts? Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group
YOUR SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED! THANKS
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.
Featured in this edition:
A young woman was out in the evening selling cable and WIFI services to customers at their homes in Cape May, New Jersey. As she goes to the next house, she unexpectedly encounters a huge canine-like cryptid.
After a while witness begins to wonder if the residents of Cape May are aware of the cryptid canine, and are they actually hiding its presence.
I will describe this incident and others in detail and answer all questions from the chat room.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
A Paranormal Life welcomes Robin McCray, a Sasquatch People' contactee, experiencer, & habituator. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Robin McCray's first encounter with the Sasquatch people was when she was very small, and has had contact with them ever since. She has been an active habituator and experiencer her whole life.
Robin has worked with many cryptids as well as other beings. The Sasquatch people have taught her many things. She has learned more things than she ever believed she could. Her contact and relationship continue yet today.
Robin has had a lifetime of experiences with them and she looks forward to many more.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
What the Biden administration isn’t telling Congress about spy balloons
Futurist predicts that we will achieve immortality within just 8 years
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
Feel Free to Post PHANTOMS & MONSTERS DIRECT LINKS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & WEBSITE. Thanks For Your Support!
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved