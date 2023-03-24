Friday, March 24, 2023

Unexplained FIRE ENTITY OR DEMON Recorded in Sonora, Mexico

One late evening in September 2021, an unnamed man was walking home in Sonora, Mexico, when he spotted what appeared to be a fire raging between the side of a home and a car parked in its driveway. He took out his cell phone and began filming. What he captured next is truly amazing.

Seemingly from the right-hand side, a dark figure becomes visible in the flames. Slowly the figure, all black, about the size of a small child and with a slightly larger-than-average head, begins to walk through the flames. At one point it stops, moves back, and then carries on. It appears to be unhurt and not reacting at all to the flames, which is impossible if it were a human or animal. It eventually passes through and can be stepping out the other side, its legs, torso, and upper body briefly visible. According to the man filming, the figure seemed to vanish afterward as nothing emerged out the other side of the vehicle.

The footage was featured on an episode of Paranormal Caught on Camera on November 20, 2022. Lynne S. McNeill, professor of Folklore at Utah State University, and one of the hosts of the show, noted that it was, “Truly mind-bending.” Another host, Mark Screuman, found it “totally bizarre,” adding, “We know no human can walk through a fire like that and survive.”Mark Moran wondered if it was merely a “trick of the eye.” He thought maybe it was just a child standing in front of the flames though he could not explain its movements. “It doesn't behave the way a child would in such close proximity to a roaring fire. I think most people would be a little more cautious not to get burned.” Host Brian Cano had probably the most out-there theory on what it could be: “Wouldn't it be strange if this creature was there the entire time invisible and whatever caused the fire caused it to reveal itself, perhaps caused it to become visible. The flames, in some way, interacted with its molecules to literally char it so that the human eye can detect it.”

Source: “Virginia UFO and More”. Paranormal Caught on Camera: Season 5, Episode 32. Travel Channel. 20 Nov 2022. travelchannel.com/shows/paranormal-caught-on-camera/episodes/virginia-ufo-and-more

