UPRIGHT 'NOT DEER' PAIR Cross Road in Front of Massachusetts Couple

A Worcester County, Massachusetts couple is driving on Rt. 20 late at night when they encounter a pair of tall upright deer-headed animals with black hair and wolf-like back legs.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"Ok, I want to start off by saying that I do not really believe in strange creatures from the abyss, and I am not a huge fan of "Looking For Bigfoot." I am just a regular guy who saw something that I can't explain. I just want to know if this is something that maybe someone else has seen.
I was driving down Rt. 20 in Northborough, Massachusetts at around 2:00 AM one night in 2007. My girlfriend at the time was in the car with me. When we reached a more wooded area I saw 2 "animals" crossing the road. Both of them stopped and turned to look at my oncoming car. When I saw them I turned on my high beams (thinking they were deer). After a brief moment, they both took about 2 steps and cleared the road, and were in the woods. I looked at my girlfriend who looked back at me and said, "Did you see that? Those were not deer!" We made a few jokes about it and ended up calling them "The things on Rt. 20."
They had fur on them that was the length of a deer (really short), except the fur was black. Height would be about 7 feet tall. Their eyes were reflective, like when a cat looked at you from the dark. The head was deer-like except they had ears that pointed upwards (I know I am going to get flamed for the next part but...). They were standing upright on their back legs like a human would. It's difficult to describe what their legs looked like but the closest thing that I can say they resembled was what a wolf's back legs look like, where only the ends of the paws were touching the ground, and the "ankle" is off of the ground (place your feet under your chair so that only your toes are flat against the floor).
Have you heard of something similar to this so I can try to research it further? Thank you." TLD
NOTE: Was this a 'Not Deer?' It seems to suggest so from the description. Your thoughts? Lon
