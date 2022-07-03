3-Foot-Tall Long-Tailed Hairless Cryptid Observed in Waltham, Massachusetts

A Waltham, Massachusetts woman recalls an encounter she had as a teen. She describes a 3-foot-tall long-tailed hairless being. Was this a Pukwudgie, or another cryptid creature?
The following account was forwarded to me:
"This was 4 or 5 years ago, but it has stuck with me. I’ve done research and can’t find an exact match. I was riding my bike along some train tracks at night with an old boyfriend trying to cut through town faster (Waltham, Massachusetts). We were passing through a unusually well lit area (by some warehouses).
We picked up our speed a little bit. Then to my right I see what I can only describe rationally as a three-foot tall upright monkey, running away from me and disappearing into the bushes. I say monkey because it had a monkey tail, but it seemed hairless and hunched over, but definitely on two feet.
Both I and my boyfriend literally skidded to a stop and we both looked at each other with what I can only say was wide eyes and disbelief. He said, “did you f***ing see that!?” And then we wordlessly raced away.
Here is the strange part, we never ever spoke about it again. Not one word. It was on my mind for weeks but I never spoke of it. I don’t know why. He didn’t speak of it either.
It was only a couple years later I decided to Google and figure this out. I looked up escaped monkeys from the zoo or sightings of monkeys in my area, but to no avail. So I figured it must have been something “else” because I just can’t explain it any other way. The closest thing my research has come up with is a Pukwudgie, but none of the info on them says anything about long tails. This experience haunts me by popping into my mind just when I think I have forgotten it." PO
The witness followed up:
"I never saw hands. I was looking at it from the back as it ran away. Definitely not mangey either. This was smooth-skinned and completely hairless. The tail is what throws me off. I can’t find anything. My best estimate is it stood 2 or 3 feet tall, but it was sort of hunched over, like a goblin or something." PO
NOTE: Pukwudgies are magical or cryptid little humanoids of the forest in Algonquian folklore, similar to gnomes or fairies. The Bridgewater Triangle region in Massachusetts is a supposed haunt for these entities. Lon
