'Ewok-Like' Bipedal Cryptid Captured in Photograph - Northumberland, UK (PHOTO)

Gareth Maddison of Cresswell, Northumberland, UK recently (July 2022) captured a photograph which seemed to show a unknown 'Ewok-like' bipedal creature.
“After exploring the grounds of Cresswell Old Hall in Cresswell, Northumberland, I noticed a dark figure in one of the photos I took of the remaining ruins of the grand stable block. Upon review, I cropped the photo and lightened the figure to get a better look. Here is the original photo with the figure to the bottom right and the cropped/lightened photo.
There was definitely no one else there at the time! What do you make of it?”
Some commenters in the group thought that it actually might be just a person in a costume, possibly a child. But Maddison was adamant that there was nothing there when he took the photograph.
“I didn't see anything at the time.”
Others noted that there seems to be even more figures visible in the photograph if you look hard enough.
Source: Ghosts of East England Facebook Group
NOTE: The same area, in the vicinity of the stable ruins, is said to be haunted. A 'white lady' is known to appear at the location. What are your thoughts? Lon
