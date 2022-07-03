'Crawler Humanoid' Captured on Video? (VIDEO/SCREEN IMAGES)

Was a 'crawler humanoid' captured on video? A recording from 2014 seems to depict an unknown being that was later described as a 'Tuyul,' which is thought to be a ghostly entity.
As explained in a blog post, 'Tuyul' comes from Javanese language, which means that 'Thuyul spirits' are small children or dwarfs with a bald head. Tuyul also often described as having a slightly silvery color, and is believed to have a community leader, and a chirping voice. Tuyul also often believed to be employed to search for teasure.
Indonesian people believe in the existence of these delicate creatures. Tuyul (Javanese: Thuyul) in the mythology of the archipelago, especially in Java.
The genesis of the Tuyul believed to come from people who miscarried fetuses or babies who died at birth. It is said that they love to play (such as reports of people seeing a number Tuyul playing at midnight, etc). Other people believe that the Tuyul are otherworldly beings, possibly aliens.
Below are several screen captures from the video:
NOTE: What are your thoughts? Is this a 'crawler humanoid?' Or maybe a ghost or other entity as described in Indonesian folklore? Lon
