Deadly 'Reptilian' Encounters Uncovered in Pennsylvania Coal Mines

A Reptilian encounter, resulting in death of coal miners near Dixonville, PA, was unclassified in 2008. There were other deadly Reptilian incidents reported in Pennsylvania mines.
In 2008 a file was declassified by the British Ministry of Defense. Titled 'Unidentified Flying Objects Correspondence,' the report contains detailed information regarding ufology. Inside the 318-page document is a lengthy chapter labeled: THE MYSTERY OF INIQUITY EXPOSED: THE REALITY OF THE SERPENT RACE AND THE SUBTERRAIN ORIGIN OF UFOS. Several astonishing firsthand encounters are described in great detail.
One documented ordeal took place in the coal mining town of Dixonville, Pennsylvania in Indiana County. In the early 1940s, two mining inspectors received a frantic call about a collapsed shaft. They rushed to the accident site where 15 coal miners were now helplessly trapped. According to the document, hostile subterranean 'Lizard People' were encountered. First responders noticed a lifeless body laying on scattered debris. His skin was lacerated with claw-like marks from an unknown creature. More corpses soon surfaced. The deceased miners had identical gruesome injuries. All had succumbed to these horrific wounds. Despite scouring the deep tunnel, several miners were still missing. Additional personnel joined the search party in hopes of retrieving survivors.
Emergency workers searched the sprawling tunnel system, yet no additional miners were uncovered. Despite the waning hope of finding other living miners, two inspectors continued their quest. They eventually found a mysterious passage to a huge cavern. At one point, one of the inspectors observed one of the creatures. He saw the enormous scaled reptilian running away. He stated, “that thing was not of this world!”
This incident remained classified for nearly 40 years. On July 14, 1974, a local newspaper published an article about the subterranean massacre. Stranger still, numerous eyewitnesses have experienced similar confrontations for decades.
Another incident occurred in a mine in Mercer County, Pennsylvania. Of the three victims of this particular mine disaster, only two were rescued. However both described a similar paranormal encounter with strange 'men' who entered the caverns and gave light to the two trapped miners and told them that they would be rescued. They were uncertain whether the entities were humans or supernatural beings however, as much of their collective "hallucination" contained both physical as well as supernatural elements. The bluish "light" which illuminated the room, they said, was real, but other holographic-like visuals that appeared on the walls, when touched by their hands, either disappeared or revealed solid rock behind.
Michael Burke, in his article 'Green Thing Sparks Rumors' in The Valley News Dispatch (New Kensington, Tarentum and Vandergrift, PA., Mar. 5, 1981) described a small creature (about 4 ft. tall), that appeared to be 'half humanoid - half dinosaur' was seen emerging from a sewer tunnel in New Kensington. A group of children chased the infant or young dinosauroid creature, one of them momentarily grabbing it at which point it let out a squealing or screeching sound, and then slipped from his hands and escaped back into the sewer tunnel.
Another incident took place some miles west of Dixonville, PA., where in 1944 several miners were killed or turned up missing as a result of encounters with 'alien' creatures in one particular mineshaft there.
The original local newspaper account:
PENNSYLVANIA, DIXONVILLE - Mine inspector Glenn E. Berger reported in 1944 to his superiors that the Dixonville mine disaster which "killed" 15 men was not the result of a cave-in, but rather an attack by underground creatures capable of manipulating the earth [partial cave-ins], whose domain the miners had apparently penetrated. Most of the dead miners were not injured by falling rocks but showed signs of large claw marks, others were missing, and one survivor spoke of seeing a vicious humanoid creature that was 'not of this world' within an ancient passage that the miners had broke into. The creature somehow created a "cave-in", blocking himself and another inspector [who closed his eyes when he felt the creatures 'hot breath' on his neck] from the main passage until another rescue party began to dig through the collapse, scaring the "creature" away. - Stoney Brakefield - NEWS EXTRA, July 14, 1974
