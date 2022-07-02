Decades Old Alien Close Encounter Vividly Recalled by ADHD Experiencer (IMAGE)

“Can you answer me? What are the reasons for alien visits? I had an encounter when I was 16-years-old in 1998. We were living in Washington State, near Bangor Naval Base. 24 years later, I still remember this as clearly as the day it happened.
It’s late at night. No clue what time. Everyone else is asleep and I’m laying in bed tossing and turning. At some point, I rolled over onto my shoulder which is a position I usually sleep and am now facing my room's entrance door. It is at this point that I realize that standing in the doorway is a short Grey being. I was instantly paralyzed with fear, and I couldn’t do anything but lay there. For a second I was able to muster enough courage to hide under the blanket. But unfortunately it was one that my grandmother handknit me - the kind of blanket that isn’t tightly wound together and has a lot of little holes in it. This meant that I was not only staring at this thing still.
The next thing I remember is that I am all of a sudden out from under the blanket and staring at the ceiling. Like I blinked my eyes and was suddenly in this new position. No more being. Never saw it again. I have always wondered what it was doing and why it was there, just looking at me. I have asked myself that, and others have believed that to be true when I tell them the story. I can’t accept that though, this is why.
It happened over 20 years ago, and I remember everything from it. I can recall everything in my head, like it’s a movie I have seen a thousand times. I’m not just talking about the physical events, but the emotions, and even more so the sensory experiences.
That being stated, I have ADHD. It is a struggle for me to remain present and grounded and it’s an even bigger struggle to remember minutia details. I have never had any dream with such clarity. I have two children. While I can tell you that I was filled with joy when I first held them, I am not able to describe the things I did or said or the things I heard or how they looked when they first entered the world (two entirely different situations, but I think you get the point).
Now, with this other event. Again, over twenty years ago. I know exactly, and I mean exactly, how I felt in that moment. I was terrified. I can still feel how my body reacted to that fear, the cold feeling I got, the goosebumps, and how shaky my breathing was. I remember the sensations from pulling the blanket over my head trying to hide, how that blanket felt resting on my face, and the embarrassment when I realized that it could still see me. I remember vividly exactly what the thing looked like.
From all of its facial features, it’s height, color, etc. I am not saying that it isn’t possible that this is a nightmare. What I am saying is that this memory, is the only one I have ever been able to reconstruct. Each and every sensory input I had in that moment, I can recall. At will, on demand. There isn’t another memory I have that even comes close to that." G