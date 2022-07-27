Female Bigfoot Chases Sisters Home in Southeast Alabama

Two sisters were along the river near their home in southeast Alabama, when they encounter an extremely tall, black shaggy-haired female Bigfoot. The beast began screaming and chased the girls home.
I recently came across the following account:
"My mother and my aunt tell this story, and my grandfather can attest to it. I figured I'd share it with you to see how it lines up with other accounts.
When my mom was a young girl in the 1960s they lived in a pretty remote area of southeast Alabama, near the border with Florida. It was near a river where they would sometimes go to fish and swim. One day, her and her sister went down to the river and claim they saw 'something.' It had its back turned to them and they initially thought it was a bear. It had shaggy back hair and was hunched over as if drinking from the river. Bears are not unheard of in the area, though pretty rare this far south.
She says that when they saw it her sister yelped and it turned around and saw them. That's when they realized that it wasn't a bear! According to them, it stood up about 8 or 9 feet tall, was covered in shaggy back hair except for its breasts which they said here saggy and hairless (it was female apparently). Its face was human-like, but with a big flat nose and large teeth which they saw because it started screaming and began rushing towards them! They described the way it ran as sort of ape-like, swinging its arms wide and sort of lurching from side to side.
They both started running back home and say that it was chasing them up the road, until a neighbor's dog ran out of its yard and began barking and chasing it away. At that point, it ran into the woods by the road side. They ran all the way home and told my grandfather who got his gun and went down to he river, but he didn't see anything. He recalls them showing up and telling him what they saw, so that part is most definitely true. They called it a 'witch' as this was before Bigfoot was a big cultural thing and they didn't really know what to call it." DC
