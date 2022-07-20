Chilling 'Alien Abduction' Leaves Experiencer Shaken & Confused

A Maine experiencer recalls his alien abduction in 2010. He details how he encountered many tall Grey aliens, who were moving him through different rooms, later conducting procedures on him.
I recently received the following account:
"This occurred in 2010. I went to Bangor, Maine to visit my brother. Around 2 AM, I left his house and walked to a long-time friend's who also lived in the city. It is only about 10-minute walk. While walking, the next thing I can remember was having my eyes closed and hearing this calm, relaxing, soothing almost hypnotizing female voice saying, "Kevin. Kevin. It's OK, we're here here to help. It's OK, we're no going to harm you. It's OK. We're going to make you feel better." Then my eyes opened up and, at first, there was a blinding light. But then it went away. I could see the room and there were 2 Grey aliens. They were very tall. The room was 2 different colors. One color on the top of the wall and one at the bottom. The top color was purple and the bottom color was blue.
I asked the alien if they are going to harm me and what are they going to do to me. They replied back they they were going to help and fix me. My mouth wasn't moving when talking to them. The next thing I remember was that each Grey was on each side of me. They then put me up against a cold metal thing and it was moving with each of them. They took me into a hall to the left of the white room. The hall was dark, cloudy or misty like fog. The hallway must have been 40-50 feetlong.
Before I reached the next room, I could see a huddled circle formation of at least 7 to 8 tall Greys in the room to the right. There was an exit to another room next to them. The walls of the room were indented almost like a V-shape indent. When entering the room, I could smell a chemical-like smell, something like a mix of bleach and ammonia. They took me into center of the room. I remember that one of them was so tall he had to bend a little to look me in the eyes. At this point, I wasn't really scared. It seemed hard for me to see their face at times. I was still standing up against that thing they put me against in the white room. One of them put their hand on my nose and another one put a small black tube up my nose. It made a noise.
The alien Greys had long fingers, were very tall and had a little mouth that moved in an up and down motion, similar to a fish mouth, but nothing was coming out. I remember screaming after they did that. All that time, I could hear the voice saying, "It's going to be OK. We're here to help." This was in a soft calm voice, as if they were trying to relax me. But I was now scared.
The next thing I remember was that I was now lying down. They then brought me towards the left side of the room. I began to get hostile and remember cocking my left leg back and kicking the alien to my lower left. He slammed against wall and fell down. The other Greys quickly backed off. From then on, I remember I was on the side of the road again.
I realized what had happened, though I was shaken and confused. I was also tired, with a 'lost' feeling. A police officer drove slowly next to me and I asked him where a particular street was. He looked at me for a few seconds. He didn't say a word, just pointed and stared with this nasty look. I later realized that I had lost 3 - 4 hours of time. It was nearly 6 AM when I reached my friend's house.
I know that there are other encounters, but this one stick out in my head the most." KO
NOTE: Here is a local newspaper account about this experiencer - UFO believers share close encounters - Lon
