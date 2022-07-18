A Flying Bigfoot Over Walla Walla, Washington

The late Brenton Sawin was made aware of this story. A Bigfoot hunter named David had posted a series of videos about his encounters with the creature on his channel 'Something Hairy In The Shadows.' The strangest of the lot was his sighting in 2005 of a Bigfoot flying over Walla Walla, Washington. Make what you want of it.
June 2005 – Walla Walla, Washington
“I was driving home. It was the summer of 2005, July (correction/annotation appears on screen: actually, it was the last week of June). I was driving down the highway. I was in the little Mazda car I had at the time. Out of the corner of my eye, on my right, I, through the windshield, I saw what looked like a giant black bag or something flying in the sky. I was right about here when I first noticed it (points to a spot along highway as he drives – annotation: This is the entrance lane Highway 12 heading northeast from Walla Walla). I noticed over to my side... I didn't pay no attention because I thought it was a black bag flying around. It was right about over there (points to a place over a field). And I looked back at the highway. I was driving. I got up here to the Weigh Station (annotation: Weigh Station 51). Here's the airport over here to the left (annotation: Walla Walla airport). The Weigh Station is right up here. Right after I got around the corner of this Weigh Station, I saw it with my own eyes. It was like humanoid-like. It was human. I think it was humanoid because I discovered this thing was filmed in Mexico a month before. As I was going around this corner right here – this is the Weigh Station, this Weigh Station, I got right here and I could see it right here up in the sky so I pulled over right here. I pulled over right by this guard rail. I got out right here. I stopped right here at this guard rail and it's flying above the wires, going in that direction (east to west). It's flying across the sky like that, just like that (uses a crack in his windshield to show the direction it moved). Anyway, the next thing I did, I got out and I was standing there watching it. It went across the highway and was going across that field and angled towards that hill back there. See that, way back there in the fog? (points towards a field) That one. See how it's higher than the rest of the stuff around it. Next thing I did, I got back on the highway. I raced up here to Sapolil, took a left turn so I could follow it that way. I got around the corner here, took a left turn on Sapolil so I could get in front of it. It was quite the experience. I took a turn right here at Sapolil. I went down the road. As I was driving along here, I got right here and I could see it on my left. It wasn't that far over. It was right over there, oh about, I'd say, a quarter of a mile, half a mile. Probably about a half a mile. I continued on up the road because he was already to this hump already. I'm telling you, he touched that hump of that hill. It glided across the sky and used that hump over here to propel himself. He was heading directly to this silo up here (points toward a silo). In a straight line almost. I got right up here in this intersection. This backroad intersection. I tell you, there's no traffic out here at all. I got to this little four way intersection right here and I stopped. I got out of my vehicle. What I did was I turned around. I did a U turn. I stopped right here. See the silo? He was coming right across the sky. He came at me. After my first stop back there on the highway, I could tell it was floating on some sort of triangular device. It looked like red hippity hops, and I said this before online a dozen times. And I'm not crazy, I know what I saw. Anyway, I got here, I got out of the vehicle here at Sapolil, he was, I would say, 50 yards away. He got right up to about 50 yards away. I would say he was 20 yards off the ground at the max. And he turned and he started going off at that angle. I tried to follow him. I went down the road that way but he went behind the trees back there and he went right up over between those hill tops there, that one and that one (points at a hill and some trees). And he disappeared back in there and, mind you, the airport way back over there, so, I don't know, something strange going on around here. I got close enough to see this thing I got close enough to see this thing and I watched a lot of the Patterson film and I watched a lot of Sasquatch films and I know what I saw. And you know what, I think it's military because I saw a cinch like seam on his leg that made it appear like he was wearing boots.
Some of the details I forgot to tell is when I stopped on the street it had something hanging from the side that I thought was a dead dog. When I reached Sapolil and Smith road, I was pretty confident it was a small dog. It was a dead dog hanging on a rope about 3 or 4 feet long. It craned it's head at me when it turned and floated across the sky away from me, it turned it's head like an owl. I mean, it's head stayed fixated on me as its body turned. I saw plenty of hair. I saw its face."
He later appeared on Brenton Sawin's show, discussing the encounter:
“Well, what happened was... I was on highway 12. When I pulled around the Weigh station, I pulled off the side of the road near the guard rail and I got out and I watched it fly over the power lines. It looked like, what I think were three red hippity hops. Do you remember the old hippity hops we had as a kid, the big red ball? Well, it looked like it had three of them tethered because I saw it at an angle on the other side of it, see what looked like the two little nipples had come off of one of them. And they looked like they were all tethered in the centre. And his ass was as wide as two of those balloons so that's how I gauged him in size. But I feel he was about 12 feet tall. And there was a dead dog hanging on the left side. (describes dog but the audio is garbled) Anyway it was hanging on the left side and it was motionless so I felt it was dead. It's feet were all hanging straight down on both sides. It was tied and hanging about three feet below it on the left side. And so what happened was I drove up, it was about a quarter mile to an eighth of a mile past it, and I take a left on Sapolil off Highway 12 and I drove down and I raced down to Smith road which was another quarter of a mile. Then I took a left on Smith and I took a U-turn right there and parked facing it and I got out of my vehicle and I went and stood in front of my vehicle. And I watched it as it approached. It was coming towards me, coming straight at me in a straight line. And when I first saw it, it was still a couple of hundred yards out there still. I sat there for a good five minutes. And it got to about less than half a football field away, I'll say that, and it started to turn back the way it came. It slowly went into a turn move. It probably moved a good ten yards to the right of me as it turned around. It kept its eyes and its face and its head planted on me. So when he went around and turned, he sort of looked like an owl, you know what I’m saying? It really did at that moment. I got the... it resembled an owl the way it turned its head. It went off at angle back across the field and I'm down on Smith road. I raced down Smith road a ways and it went back and it got lower as it was going. And he went over these crick trees, a line of trees in the forest. You know the Reclamation Project, where they restore the crick? There's a bunch of trees down in there where I saw him. And that's the last I was able to see him. By the time I came back on the curb on Smith road, I looked back, I didn't see nothing. He was out of the air and back on the ground.”
Sawin asked him if the Bigfoot looked like the Patterson/Gimlin Bigfoot.
“It was exactly like that.”
NOTE: Jc Johnson reported several 'Furry Ones' track line suddenly disappearing, as if the beast 'took off.' This phenomenon is not uncommon. I have received similar reports over the years, especially from the Pacific Northwest. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
KENNETH HOPKINS / MKULTRA, ABDUCTIONS, MILITARY, & MIND CONTROL - Lon Strickler (Host)
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes alien abductee and military surveillance experiencer Kenneth Hopkins.
Kenneth states:
"For most of my life I had no awareness that I was an abductee. The night experiences I thought were dreams. In these, I would visit many places and see the same people many nights after I fell asleep. I thought they were dream people. I could smell, touch them and have all six senses with them. Some places were cold, some places too warm and other places I couldn’t seem to get enough oxygen in.
When things became strange was in the summer of 1976. While attending Northeastern University, I would get a Top Security job, working for a contracting Agency for the Department Of Defense (DOD). The DOD and an abduction would create a conflict that would become lifelong in surveillance. I’m not going to get into much detail on this. The story was published in 2016 in a book titled 'Earth Transformations.' Published as non-fiction, where a young female agent for DOD, would be set up for abductions with me. With much assistance from Llan Starkweather, we were able to get this book published. Unfortunately, the book has been taken out of circulation.
In the years of 1975 through 1978, I would have abductions by the Greys in the daytime while driving a car with numerous different young women. These experiences I would have no memory of. I called them, “Blackouts.” I would later become aware that these were referred to as missing time. As they occurred, I felt helpless. Some ranged from a half hour to most of a day. Always there were women present. In 30 minutes to an hour, most the women seemed unaware. These incidents occurred in cars, beaches, and even amongst crowds of people. As events occurred, so did homicides of witnesses. I ran into the Navy when men in suits started looking for me. In the last two homicides, two people just disappeared. Surveillance would start while I was in the U.S. Navy and continues to this day.
In 2003, after telling a story of seeing a UFO to my son, I would receive a series of flashbacks. They became traumatic. I would begin my search with Hypnosis and Massachusetts MUFON. The pieces would come together in fragments of what occurred some 35 years ago. I would become horrified as different visitors came into my room, awakening me. Some ghost and some Interdimensionals.
It was at this point I reached out and helped others understand their experiences. For me now, it’s reaching out to others and to help them better understand their experiences.
Accidentally my son walked into my bedroom to shut the door and there he saw a Grey standing by my bed. This incident started my use of photography. After trying numerous camera systems we were able to photograph abduction phenomena "that these were referred to as missing time. As they occurred, I felt helpless. Some ranged from a half hour to most of a day. Always there were women present. In 30 minutes to an hour, most the women seemed unaware. These incidents occurred in cars, beaches, and even amongst crowds of people. As events occurred, so did homicides of witnesses. I ran into the Navy when men in suits started looking for me. In the last two homicides, two people just disappeared. Surveillance would start while I was in the U.S. Navy and continues to this day.
In 2003, after telling a story of seeing a UFO to my son, I would receive a series of flashbacks. They became traumatic. I would begin my search with Hypnosis and Massachusetts MUFON. The pieces would come together in fragments of what occurred some 35 years ago. I would become horrified as different visitors came into my room, awakening me. Some ghost and some Interdimensionals.
It was at this point I reached out and helped others understand their experiences. For me now, it’s reaching out to others and to help them better understand their experiences.
Accidentally my son walked into my bedroom to shut the door and there he saw a Grey standing by my bed. This incident started my use of photography. After trying numerous camera systems we were able to photograph abduction phenomena."
Join us this Wednesday, July 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved