Remember 'The Flying Witches of Monterrey?'

A Mexican resident recalls the 'Flying Witches of Monterrey' incidents when he was younger. At the time, there was a lot of media coverage of the sightings and encounters.
I recently came across the following account:
"Back in 2006-2007, I went to a small town in Mexico to meet my grandparents. I had to be at least 9-years-old at the time.
One day, I was sitting at the dining table minding my own business as I was playing with LEGOs. Suddenly, I heard my mother calling out my name to come to the living room. She kept telling me to come and see what was happening on TV. What I saw on TV was something out of the ordinary. It was a news report of a witch hovering, flying across the mountains of Monterrey.
To put in perspective, the small town where I visited my grandparents was surrounded by mountains. Monterrey was just an hour away from the town. After what I saw on TV had terrified me to the core. I never once came back to the dining table as I spend nearly the entire day just watching the mountains through my grandparents’ windows to see if I catch anything suspicious.
I remember the news reporters interviewing a police man who was petrified, his knees were trembling. I partially remember the full details of the witch, but what stuck to me the most was the outline feathery shape of the witch and her monstrous nails from her hands.
Later at night time, it was time for me to go to sleep. I remember the sound of the heavy strong roars of the wind, causing the leaves and sticks from the tree to scratch my window. I looked over at the bedroom door and noticed that it was barely closed. All of this made me feel uneasy to go to sleep as I kept trying to get that news coverage out of my mind at night.
For what felt like hours I could still hear the sounds of the wind and the scratches from my window. I kept staring at the wall in the corner of my right side of the bed in hopes that I just slowly fall asleep from there.
Suddenly, I had a strange feeling that somebody was watching me through the cracks of the bedroom door behind my back. I didn’t even wanted to look at the door anymore, so I pulled up my blanket and covered myself entirely. I closed my eyes and hoped that this feeling goes away soon. A minute later, I heard a cackle outside of the house that sound exactly like a witch. Not only did it creep me out, but it traumatized me to the point where I could not go to sleep until very late at night.
As much as my family saw that news report, I did not tell my parents, grandparents, nor any friends or other family members of what I experienced at that night, or even bothered asking them if they heard someone laughing outside at night." RO
NOTE: Here are a few reports detailing the phenomenon - La Bruja de Monterrey, Where The Witches Gather: Strange Mexican Stories & The Flying Witches of Monterrey - Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
SU WALKER - PSYCHIC, MEDICAL INTUITIVE, P'NTI / SASQUATCH CONTACTEE & ARTIST - Lon Strickler (Host)
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon