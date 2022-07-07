Bigfoot Photographed in Flagstaff, Arizona Field (PHOTO)

A photograph, with a Bigfoot walking in the background, was forwarded to me. The incident took place in Flagstaff, Arizona in November 2016. The Bigfoot was noticed recently in the photo.
The submitter wrote the following account:
"Just a Bigfoot passing through. So this photo was taken back in November 2016 of my daughter up in Flagstaff, Arizona. This past year, she zoomed in and we found the big guy himself. I am not going to lie, that day we didn’t see anything, but definitely felt like we were being watched. 2 years ago, in August, we heard the howls and whoops of Bigfoot hunting at 1am in Flagstaff. The howls sounded like a woman screaming multiple times, along with coyotes following the hunt. Unfortunately, we did not record the sounds we were hearing because, like many will say, we were so amazed at what we were hearing." AS
