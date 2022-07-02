PA. DOGMAN / UPRIGHT CANINE ROUNDTABLE & DISCUSSION - Chestnut Ridge Report - Lon Strickler (Host)
Phantoms & Monsters Radio presents a Pennsylvania Dogman / Upright Canine Roundtable with our guests James West, Eric Mintel, & Ron Murphy. Eric Altman, Pennsylvania cryptid investigator, will give us a Chestnut Ridge report.
-----
James West is a 2-time Dogman experiencer and documents other encounters & sightings throughout Pennsylvania and beyond. James is also a member of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team.
-----
Eric Mintel and his Bucks County Paranormal Investigations team travel the state and country exploring the mysteries & history of the paranormal and unexplained. Eric and his team have recently investigated the 'Beast of Bray Road' phenomenon and continue to delve into other cryptid canine reports.
Pianist Eric Mintel has played for 2 Presidents (Clinton and Obama), has performed over 10 times at the Kennedy Center, performed a special concert at the United Nations in NYC, and has been featured in several publications, both newspaper and magazines. He is a protégés of jazz legend pianist Dave Brubeck.
-----
Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts.
-----
Eric Altman is a cryptozoologist, specializing in researching the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon with a combined 40 years of study and field research. He is the founder and director of the Pennsylvania Cryptozoology Society and Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society. Eric was also the host and co-founder of Beyond the Edge Radio, a live weekly radio program covering a variety of paranormal and fringe topics from 1997 to 2019.
Eric has been actively investigating cases, sighting claims and conducting field work dating back to 1997. He has lectured and presented across the country dating back to 2000. Eric has been featured in multiple documentaries, films and television programs about Bigfoot.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved