Sunday, July 17, 2022

Pale Humanoid 'Crab-Walking' on Mount Desert Island, Maine Road

I received another account of a humanoid being that was walking in a crab-like fashion. When it stood upright, it was a featureless human-shape. This occurred near Bar Harbor, Maine.

The following account was recently forwarded to me:

"My story, which is actually someone else's story. K and S were a couple in college. The College of the Atlantic, if you want to look it up. This was pre-cell phones. Anyway, they were going to a party in the woods. I live in Bar Harbor, Maine (Mount Desert Island). This is a thing we do up here, maybe you guys do it too. People just pick a place in the middle of nowhere, build a giant bonfire and drink, smoke, party until the wee hours. It was summer time.

K and S were trying to find the turn off. They'd driven up and down the road multiple times. Nothing. As they crested the top of a hill, the full moon broke above the tree line and illuminated the road in front of them. They were taking one final pass on this stretch of road when they saw something come out of the trees ahead of them. It was a human-shape, but it was crab-walking upside down across the road. K, who told me this story, said it was like darting like an actual crab. That it was pale. When it got to the middle of the road, it got down closer to the road and then stretched out and broke upwards. It stood in front of them for a second. It had yellow eyes and just a body. It didn't have any sort of genitals or anything. It was just a sort-of human body. And then it ran the rest of the way across the road.

They turned around and drove home. When she told me this story, I had chills. It creeped me out so hardcore and then I had to drive home from work at night on a rural road." J

NOTE: This was forwarded to me after I posted Crab-Like 'La Mona' Cryptid Video From Costa Rica (Captures/Drawings). Anybody else aware of this phenomena? Lon

-----

-----

-----


-----

-----


-----

